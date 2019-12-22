Fitness Model Nina Serebrova Sizzles In A Bright Orange Bikini: ‘Need No Sun To Have FUN’

Nina went swimming in a revealing two-piece.

Fitness model Nina Serebrova was a bright spot on a cloudy day in her latest bikini video.

On Sunday, Nina took to Instagram to share a new promotional video for Bang Energy drink. For the sizzling outdoor shoot, the Belarus bombshell rocked a neon orange-colored string bikini. The sexy swimsuit featured a tiny top with triangle cups and drawstring bottoms tied on the sides.

Nina’s bottoms featured a cheeky thong back that left very little of her peachy backside to the imagination. The bottoms also scooped down low in front to show off the lower half of the athletic model’s taut tummy. Nina’s neon bikini appeared to be the same garment she rocked in an Instagram photo uploaded earlier this month.

Nina wore her dark hair down for her Bang Energy video. Her tresses were so long that they brushed the top of her curvy derriere as she moved. For her beautification, she rocked light eye shadow in earthy tones, a light coat of mascara on her curled lashes, and an understated nude lip. She also sported a touch of coppery bronzer on the contours of her naturally sculpted cheeks.

Nina’s video was shot in a pool. The svelte social media sensation was shown spinning around in waist-deep water, an action that caused the ends of her hair to get wet. Viewers were treated to an underwater view of the model’s backside as she jumped up and down.

Nina toasted the cameraman with her Bang Energy drink before taking a few gulps and then resuming her romp in the pool. She spun around with her drink can in her hand, spilling quite a bit of the remaining liquid into the water. She also splashed around a bit before exiting the pool. One of the final shots of the video was a view of her backside as she walked up the pool’s steps.

Nina’s video was shot on a dark and cloudy day. However, in the caption of her post, she wrote that she needs “no Sun to have FUN!”

According to the post’s geotag, Nina’s video was shot in the rooftop pool of the SLS Brickell high-rise luxury hotel in Miami.

The model’s 2.7 million Instagram followers let her know how much they enjoyed watching her take a dip by pressing the “like” button on her video more than 10,000 times in the span of a few hours, while others responded by writing how they felt..

Loading...

“That booty babe omg,” read one response to Nina’s video.

“You are just the most stunning human I CANT HANDLE IT,” another fan wrote.

“This makes me happy watching you dance around in the pool lol perfect,” a third admirer remarked.

“You’re brighter than the sun,” commented a fourth fan. “Have fun angel.”