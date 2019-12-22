‘Love And Hip Hop’ Star Joseline Hernandez Sizzles In A Bodysuit & Fishnets On Instagram

Joseline Hernandez recently multiple steamy photos to share with her millions of Instagram followers.

The Love and Hip Hop star stunned on Instagram as she showed promotional images for her new reality show, Joseline’s Cabaret on the Zeus network. The reality star’s first image shows her bending over and revealing her cleavage. She is rocking a black, leather bodysuit that fits tightly over her curvy body. She is also wearing red lace shirts under the bodysuit, as well as fishnet stockings. Her fans are able to see her thighs and backside peeking through the holes on the fishnets and shorts.

Joseline didn’t stop there for her bombshell look. The reality star is rocking platinum blonde hair in the photo, which is styled in a center part. The tendrils are also flowing down Joseline’s shoulders all the way to her chest. The rapper is also decked out in jewelry, as she is seen wearing a silver chain, diamond earrings and a diamond bracelet on one wrist.

The mother of one also decided to add another image to her Instagram feed. In the photo, Joseline is wearing the same outfit, but is taking advantage of the dance studio where the photoshoot took place. She is seen resting on the floor of the studio, with her arms crossed and her head up in the photo. She is giving the camera a sultry gaze in the photo as her fans are able to see her stunning makeup look. Joseline is also posing with her derriere perched up, which is visible through her fishnets. Fans can also see the black high heels Joseline is wearing for the Instagram snapshot.

Joseline’s fans seemed to be excited about the reality star’s sexy look. The reality star received more than 40,000 likes for her two Instagram posts. She also received more than 300 comments from her followers.

“Kill em baby,” one fan encouraged.

“I’m so glad you’re BACK!!! Missed you Puerto Rican Princess!!!” another one exclaimed.

“The baddest,” one follower wrote, followed by multiple heart-eye emoji.

“That’s a sexy pose right there,” another chimed in.

Loading...

While she has been active on social media, Joseline hasn’t been seen on television in several years. Viewers first met the former exotic dancer on Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta, where she starred alongside her ex-boyfriend and baby daddy Stevie J, who is now married to Faith Evans. Joseline is gearing up for 2020, though, as she will return to the franchise for Love and Hip Hop: Miami in addition to her own show. Both Love and Hip Hop: Miami and Joseline’s Cabaret are slated to premiere in January.