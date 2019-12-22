Jenna Jameson Embraces Her Curves, Teases ‘Thighs Courtesy Of Bread’

Jenna Jameson is doing some last-minute holiday preparations and she seems to be having a bit of fun while doing it. She shared a new photo to her Instagram page over the weekend and her followers are getting quite the kick out of it.

Jameson shared the snap on Saturday and wrote a note about celebrating Hanukkah in Hawaii. She noted that her stepsons will be with her family for the holiday and it looks like she has quite a bit of gift wrapping ahead of her.

Those who follow Jameson’s page have seen snippets of her stepsons before. She and her fiance Lior Bitton share 2-year-old daughter Batel, and as Us Weekly previously noted, he has sons Liyam, Kai, and Milan from a previous relationship.

In her caption, Jameson noted that celebrating the holidays in 85-degree weather takes a bit of adjustment. She, her fiance, and their daughter moved to Hawaii earlier this year, so this is her first holiday season living on the islands.

In the photo, Jameson is wearing a long-sleeved lace crop top with denim shorts. She has her long, blond hair styled with a side part and loose waves cascade over one shoulder.

She is sitting cross-legged on the floor of one of the rooms in her Hawaiian condo, rolls of wrapping paper and a few gift boxes behind her. She is sitting barefoot with what appears to be a purple color on her toenails. She then has a blue polish on her fingernails that syncs nicely with all of the Hanukkah wrapping paper she’s surrounded by.

Jameson recently opened up to her followers and admitted she had fallen away from her typical keto eating style and had gained about 20 pounds. She admitted that she had started eating lots of carbohydrate-loaded foods and she has since noted she is shifting back to keto to try to drop some of the weight she has gained.

In this photo, Jameson joked with a hashtag that her thighs are “courtesy” of bread. While many fans would say that she still looks fabulous, this sitting position does suggest that her thighs and midsection are a bit heavier than they had been in some of her past Instagram posts.

“YOU LOOK AMAZING JJ!” praised one supportive fan.

“Loving your thighs! Saving lives” joked another follower.

“You are adorable Jenna. Living your best life,” wrote someone else.

Fans love that Jameson is open about the ups and downs she navigates in her journey to improve her wellness. By the looks of this new photo, she is ready to enjoy the holidays with her loved ones and everybody will be anxious to follow her new journey in the new year.