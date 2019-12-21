Sommer Ray Drinks A Large Glass Of Wine In Tiny Crop Top By The Christmas Tree

Sommer Ray is celebrating the holiday season in style — with a big glass of wine. In her latest Instagram post, which was shared to her account on Saturday afternoon and featured multiple slides, the model stunned as she posed by a Christmas tree.

In the photos, Sommer looked smoking hot holding a large glass of white wine as she donned a very tiny gray crop top. The long-sleeved shirt showcased the social media fan favorite’s long torso and flat tummy, as she paired the skimpy top with some royal blue bottoms.

Sommer accessorized the look with multiple rings on her fingers and gold hoop earrings. She served some sexy looks into the camera for the photos, and rocked a full face of makeup in the process.

The model’s glam look consisted of sculpted eyebrows, thick lashes, and pink eye shadow. She added a shimmering highlighter on her face, pink blush to bring out her cheekbones, and a soft pink tint to her full lips to complete the style.

Sommer wore her long, blond hair pulled up halfway behind her head with a gray scrunchi and styled in shiny waves that cascaded over her shoulders.

In the background of the shot, a gorgeous Christmas tree is seen as it’s illuminated with white lights and decorated with champagne-colored bulbs to match Sommer’s wine.

In the caption of the snap, the model asked her fans what they were hoping to get for Christmas this year. Of course, Sommer’s over 23.5 million followers flocked to share their love for the photo update, clicking the like button more than 508,000 times and leaving over 7,700 comments on the post in just one hour.

“You’re literallyyyyy so stunning,” one of Sommer’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the post.

“All i want for Christmas is you,” another loyal admirer said.

“I would want you for the rest of my life that’s what I’m asking Santa for Christmas,” a third social media user gushed over the model.

“Looking festive,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sommer often delights her fans with racy photos and videos on social media. Earlier this month, the model got pulses racing as she rocked back and forth on a hanging ball at the gym while wearing a floral crop to and matching leggings as she sang Miley Cyrus’ “Wrecking Ball.”

That post proved to be a hit among Sommer Ray’s fans, and has been watched more than 1.6 million times while earning over 1,300 comments.