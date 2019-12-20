Ashley Alexiss Shows Off Curves In Tight Christmas Pajamas & Reveals She’s Dreaming Of Wine

Like just about every one else, model Ashley Alexiss is gearing up for Christmas. As those who follow the bombshell on Instagram know, Alexiss is no stranger to showing off her amazing figure for her fans while clad in everything from bikinis to lingerie and just about anything else that shows off her womanly curves. In the most recent photo that was shared on her page, the blond beauty stunned in a simple pair of pajamas.

In the gorgeous new snapshot, Alexiss did not reveal to fans exactly where she was but it appeared to be in her home as there was a photo of herself on the wall just behind her. The stunner stood front and center, posing in profile and looking over her shoulder and into the camera. Alexiss wore her long, blond locks down and curled in addition to a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush and highlighter.

The stunner put her curvy figure on display in a set of Christmas pajamas that included a tight green top and grey leggings with a white, red, and green pattern. In the caption of the post, she mentioned that she was dreaming of a white wine Christmas but if the white runs out she’d stick with red instead.

The model also tagged retailer Fashion Nova in the post, crediting them for her outfit. In just a short time of the photo going live on her page, it’s earned Alexiss a ton of attention from her loyal fans with over 29,000 likes in addition to 300-plus comments. Some of her fans took to the photo to let her know that she looks stunning while countless others raved over the pajamas. A few more had no words and commented using emoji instead.

“Wow.. you’re so beautiful!!!,” one follower raved over the photo.

Loading...

“Merry early Christmas to you and your family,” a second social media user added.

“Ashley, keep smiling and being yourself. You are so beautiful and you have so many fans that love you so much. Merry Christmas and have a happy New Year too, beautiful,” another gushed, adding a series of heart emoji.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Alexiss sizzled in another sexy outfit, that time in another outfit from Fashion Nova. In he gorgeous photo, the model struck a sexy pose, sitting down and spreading her legs for the camera while clad in a pair of tight black liquid leggings that fit her like a glove. She completed the look with a Mac Miller t-shirt and like her most recent post, that one garnered a ton of attention.