Cosplay Model Liz Katz Is Ready To ‘Deck The Halls With Boughs Of Harley’ In Sexy Instagram Snap

Cosplay model Liz Katz is paying tribute to Harley Quinn yet again with a new, sexy Instagram snap. The blond bombshell shared her interpretation of the popular Suicide Squad character just before Halloween this past fall, and now she is back with another enticing Harley-inspired look.

The 31-year-old cosplay vixen posted this new photo on Thursday morning and the update immediately garnered a lot of attention. In this snap, Liz stood in the bathroom, a white tub behind her. She wore a revealing red-and-black outfit and had her long, blond hair styled into two ponytails.

Liz had a somewhat surprised expression on her face as she posed in a way that flaunted all her curves. The form-fitting crop top revealed plenty of the cosplay model’s deep cleavage and stomach since the garment sat high above her navel.

The bombshell had one arm crossed over her midriff, but her flat tummy could still be seen. Bikini-style bottoms and thigh-high stockings completed the ensemble as she stood with one hip cocked to showcase her curvy hips.

Fans know that Liz does a great job of putting her own mark on the characters she recreates, as was certainly the case on Thursday. Within moments, her followers were buzzing about this sexy Harley Quinn tribute.

More than 1 million people follow Liz and in just the first 30 minutes, 10,000-plus fans liked her new look. Dozens of comments were quickly posted, showing that everybody appreciated the combination of holiday spirit and the Suicide Squad queen.

“Sexy harley queen,” noted one fan who added several heart emoji to his comment.

“You are so f**king sexy,” boldly declared another follower.

“Oh my god yes. Harley Quinn is my favorite comic book character. You as her is sooo perfect and [fire emoji],” praised someone else.

“Wow you knock that out of the park,” acknowledge yet another fan.

Getting a little saucy and interpretive with her captions is nothing new for Liz. Another recent Instagram post featured the tattoos on the back of her legs and teasingly taunted fans to join her in a game.

This cosplay bombshell can make any movie or comic book character look sultry and stunning, a point she has proven many times via her social media account. Her one million fans love to see her sexy interpretations of all these iconic characters, with this latest look causing her fans to be eager to see more.