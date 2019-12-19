Ashanti Flaunts Curves In A Leather Jumpsuit With Bedazzled Bondage-Inspired Harness

Ashanti thrilled her 5.2 million Instagram followers with a smoking-hot snap taken during a performance in Sacramento, California. The singer included the city in the geotag of her post, although she kept things ambiguous in the caption and only shared two emoji to provide context.

In the background of the snap, a picture of what appeared to be a woman in a white top was visible behind Ashanti. However, the singer took center stage in the sizzling shot. She rocked a leather bodysuit that clung to every inch of her curves and flaunted her hourglass physique. The top dipped low in the front and revealed a scandalous amount of cleavage.

Ashanti made an even bigger style statement by layering a bedazzled bondage-inspired harness over the jumpsuit for a truly daring look. She kept things bold when it came to her accessories as well, opting for large chunky hoop earrings, three chunky bracelets, and a pair of geometric sunglasses. She even added her own stylish twist to the microphone, which had gems all down the side.

Ashanti’s hair hung down in a sleek sheet, coming to just past her waist, and though the sunglasses covered much of her face, fans could see she opted to rock a nude lip with darker liner. The photo was taken while she was in the middle of performing, and she had the microphone held in one hand raised to her mouth, while her other hand rested on her hips.

Ashanti’s followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling look, and the post received over 24,400 likes within just five hours. Many of her fans took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the bold and fashion-forward ensemble she selected for her performance in Sacramento.

Slay Attire, the brand that created the bedazzled harness Ashanti rocked over her leather jumpsuit, left a comment on the post, remarking, “slaying in our Body Harness.”

Another fan who actually attended the performance said they “enjoyed every moment of this concert.”

Loading...

An admirer called Ashanti “the come back [sic] queen they been sleeping on.”

“[C]ome through leather,” said one follower who couldn’t handle her outfit, following their comment with a heart eye emoji.

Ashanti has been sharing plenty of sizzling snaps lately, despite having a foot injury. As The Inquisitr reported just yesterday, the bombshell opted to share a post in which she rocked a scandalously short snakeskin dress. She wore mismatched footwear with one knee-high red leather boot and one black boot, but she managed to make the ensemble look chic and flawless nonetheless.