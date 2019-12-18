Chanel West Coast Smolders In Tiny Black Crop Top & Vibrant Pink Set: ‘Stay Movin’ I’m Classy’

Chanel West Coast is stunning in another sexy post that was shared for her army of fans. As those who follow the rapper on social media know, West Coast is no stranger to showing off her killer figure in a wide-range of NSFW outfits including bikinis, crop tops, bodycon dresses, and plenty of other revealing numbers. In the most recent photo that was shared for fans, the smokeshow sizzled in another fashionable look.

In the shot, West Coast stood front and center, posing against a light pink background and staring right into the camera. The stunner wore her long, dark locks pulled back and out of her face in a high, braided ponytail. Like she normally does in her photos, the bombshell rocked a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and bubblegum pink lipgloss. Her freshly manicured nails were also on full display in bright pink photo.

The singer accessorized her ensemble with a number of silver necklaces and put her killer figure on display. On top, the bombshell rocked a tiny black tube top that showed off her taut tummy as well as a little hint of cleavage. The singer also rocked a pink coordinating set that included a vibrant pink jacket and matching skirt. In the caption of the post, she credited Fashion Nova for the outfit.

The photo has only been live on her page for a short time but it’s earning her a ton of attention from her army of fans with over 14,000 likes in addition to 200-plus comments — a number that continues to grow by the minute. Some of her fans took to the post to let her know that she looks amazing while countless others raved over her sexy outfit. A few more had no words and flooded the comments section with emoji.

“Wow so amazing and gorgeous ill just be there to see you,” one fan raved, adding a heart-eye emoji.

Loading...

“Your an amazing goddess with a beautiful soul!,” a second follower chimed in.

“Gorgeous Dm me please beautiful so hot,” a third wrote, adding a series of red heart emoji to the end of their comment.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that West Coast stunned in another sexy ensemble, that time in a tight-fitting black silk tank top that she wore tucked into a pair of high-waisted jeans. She completed the hot look with pigtail buns and seemed to be channeling Princess Leia. It comes as no surprise that the post garnered over 84,000 likes and 1,900-plus comments.