Olsen Twins Make Rare Instagram Cameo With Bizarre 30th Birthday Message For Ashley Benson

The missing 'Fuller House' twins popped up for a birthday greeting.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen made a rare cameo on Instagram, and it almost seemed like a Cameo video. The Full House stars turned fashion designers recorded a bizarre birthday message for actress Ashley Benson in honor of her 30th birthday on December 18.

In a video posted to Benson’s Instagram page, the Olsen twins had their hair pulled back into tight ponytails and wore matching black jackets and dark sunglasses as they wished the Pretty Little Liars alum a happy birthday.

“Happy Birthday Ashley,” the Olsen twins said simultaneously in the video.

“We’re sending you lots of love,” Ashley Olsen said, as her sister Mary-Kate added, “Super magical… and can’t wait to meet you soon.”

The former Full House stars ended their greeting with an air kiss aimed at their superfan.

Benson shared the clip with her 20.3 million Instagram followers with the note that dreams really can come true.

Some of Benson’s famous followers weighed in on the comments section of the post.

“I am dead!!!!!!!!!!!!” celebrity hairstylist Chad Wood wrote.

“DEAD. Happy birthday gorgeous lady!” added fellow Pretty Little Liars alum Janel Parrish.

And model Hailey Baldwin Bieber chimed in with, “I am on the floor. This is EVERYTHING.”

Other fans noted that they know Benson has looked up to the Olsen twins since she was a child.

Loading...

Benson’s fans are very aware of her obsession with the former Full House stars, who started on the family-friendly ABC sitcom when they were babies in the late 1980s.

Earlier this year, Benson even joked to Women’s Wear Daily she feels like she’s an Olsen twin.

“I try to find out where they are at all times in New York, ” the actress said of her idols. “This is so weird and stalker-ish. I know a few places where they hang out so I go there to see if they’re there. I’ve never had luck yet. I’m obsessed with their clothes, their lines, if I could do a collaboration with them — which would never happen — it would be my dream. They are my fashion icons.”

The surprising message from the Olsen twins comes on the heels of a birthday tribute posted to Ashley from her girlfriend Cara Delevingne. The two stars have been dating for more than a year.

It is unclear exactly how the Olsen twins’ birthday video for Benson came about, but the famous twins unwittingly gave a bonus gift to fans who have been missing them on Netflix’s Fuller House revival. The former child stars refused to appear on the Full House spinoff, which recently ended its five-season run.