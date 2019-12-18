Abigail Ratchford Gets Seductive In Cleavage-Baring Selfies

Abigail Ratchford‘s most recent Instagram photos are of the model striking seven different poses in a series of sultry selfies she posted on the photo-sharing app. On Tuesday, December 17, the 27-year-old model shared a number of close-up images where she is posing slightly differently in each one.

In all of the photos, Abigail wore the same black, sheer blouse with a neckline so low, her bust came dangerously close to spilling out of the top. The long-sleeved, lace tee only added to the alluring factor of each picture, which were centered on each of Abigail’s sexy angles and her ample cleavage.

She held her hair half-up and half-down, and raked her hands through the top of her locks. Her pin-straight strands tumbled down her shoulder. Her huge, sea-green eyes popped in every picture, framed by thick, arched eyebrows and voluminous faux lashes that curled up at the ends, each lash reaching her brows. She wore a touch of dark mascara on her bottom lashes.

Abigail’s eyelids were painted with a champagne sparkle, transitioning into a light red just past the crease of each lid. Her nose was dusted with icy white highlighter, which also appeared high on her cheekbones. Her cheeks were brushed with a hint of bronzer.

The model’s lips were lined with a mocha brown liner, and filled in with a shiny, light pink gloss. In the first image, she opened her mouth slightly, tongue posed seductively, enough for her fans to catch a glimpse of her blindingly white teeth. To add to the look, Abigail wore large, gold hoop earrings.

The minuscule difference between each photo was that each angle was slightly shifted, her mouth posed in different pouts. In every photo, she stared seductively at the camera with a come-hither look.

Needless to say, Abigail’s 9 million followers were eager to give her feedback in the comment section, revealing their favorite selfies and simply commenting on the model’s beauty.

“Your eye makeup always makes me stunned,” one follower wrote.

“Those eyes are so hypnotic,” another gushed over her eyes.

“Gorg babes!!!!!” said another user, adding flame emoji to the comment, including praise hand emoji to emphasize their adoration.

“What if someone likes all the pics lol,” jokingly questioned a fan.

As The Inquisitr has reported, this is just Abigail’s latest set of sultry images. In fact, one of the model’s most recent Instagram photos is of her completely naked, wearing nothing but Christmas lights.