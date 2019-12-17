Stassie Karanikolaou Rocks Sheer White Lingerie Set On Instagram

Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou graced her fans with another super-sultry post on Tuesday. In a series of two photos on her Instagram feed, the beauty rocked a simple yet sexy white lingerie set that left very little to the imagination.

The photos showed Stassie sitting in what appeared to be a hallway with a brown wooden floor and cream-colored walls. The golden sunlight poured in through a window off-camera, placing shadows all around Stassie and lighting up her face. The model looked stunning in a plain white bra that pushed her ample cleavage upwards, allowing it to spill out of the top.

Her toned abs were on full display between the top and a pair of high-waisted, slightly sheer white undies with high-cut legs that put her shapely thighs on full display. To finish off the sultry look, Stassie added a sheer white, long-sleeved robe, which loosely hung off her shoulders.

Stassie sported a full face of makeup for the photoshoot, including light brown eyeshadow, expertly contoured cheekbones, shaped eyebrows, bright highlighter, and a nude color on her full lips. Her long, blond locks fell down her shoulders in sleek strands.

In the first photo, Stassie posed on her knees as she leaned back on her feet, further showing off her curvy figure. She playfully tugged at the sides of her undies to put even more skin on display. One of her robe’s sleeves fell to her elbow as she arched her back and stared into the camera with a sultry gaze.

The second photo showed Stassie posing on her hip and leaning on one arm. This time, she tucked her legs behind her slightly, tugged at the top of her undies, and stared on with no smile.

The post garnered more than 100,000 likes just over 480 comments in under an hour, proving to be popular with her fans. Many of Stassie’s followers left praise for Kylie Jenner’s best friend in the comments section.

“Damn nice photo Anastasia you look really stunning,” one fan said.

“Always looking good though no matter what,” another user added.

“YESSS QUEENNN SLAY THT S***,” a third follower wrote, while one person called Stassie “mesmerizing.”

Many other fans simply expressed admiration for Stassie using various emoji.

This stunning set of photos appeared to be part of a larger photo shoot by Alex Hainer. Earlier this week, Stassie shared a photo of herself in the same setting. The light shined down on the model’s face as she rocked a sexy black, intricate lingerie look.