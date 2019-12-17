Erica Mena Shows Off Her Baby Bump While Wearing A Black Lace Bra On Instagram

Erica Mena posted another baby bump update on her personal Instagram page.

The model and Love and Hip Hop star recently posed for the camera while showing off her pregnant belly. She is photographed wearing a black, lace bra as she rests on a white blanket. The blanket is covered in sequins, which sparkle in the picture. Mena is resting one hand on her thigh as the bottom half of her body is covered in a pink blanket. Mena’s cleavage and tattoos are also visible in the Instagram snapshot.

Mena herself is glowing in the Instagram post. The singer’s skin is glistening as the sparkles from the blanket reflect onto her face and arms. She also appears to be calm as she is covered in stones and crystals, which are placed around the blanket. Mena also has stones and white feathers placed all over her long, black hair. Mena goes even further with the crystals by holding one in her hand as the photographer captures the peaceful moment.

While the shoot appears to be extravagant, Mena decided to keep her makeup and accessories simple. She decided to wear minimal makeup, only showing off her faux eyelashes as her eyes are closed in the photo. The reality star also sculpted her eyebrows for the serene photo op. As for accessories, Mena is only seen wearing three gold bracelets for the photoshoot. Her acrylic nails were painted a nude color, and Mena is also rocking her diamond engagement ring.

In her caption, Mena shared with her followers the importance of remaining calm in any situation. The model advised her fans that their “energy” should be secured and shouldn’t be shared with everyone that they cross paths with.

Mena’s tranquil post seemed to resonate with her 4.8 million Instagram followers. The mommy to be received more than 100,000 likes for her post. She also received a plethora of comments from her fans shortly after posting.

“You’re my spirit animal,” one fan said.

“I’m proud of you Sis!! You’ve grown and come a long way,” another fan shared.

“Mood asffff sisss,” one follower chimed in.

“Yess!! Get that crystal therapy,” another fan wrote.

Mena’s post about energy comes after her fans caught her on Season 10 of Love and Hip Hop: New York. The VH1 star returned to the Empire State cast alongside her husband Safaree Samuels on Monday, December 16. The couple are among several fan favorites to return to the first installment of the franchise. Original stars Chrissy Lampkin, Jim Jones and Mena’s ex, Cyn Santana.