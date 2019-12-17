Demi Rose Looks Smoking-Hot In Scandalous Black Top

Buxom bombshell Demi Rose tantalized her 11.4 million Instagram followers with another sizzling update from her trip to Jordan. The geotag of her post indicated she was in the city of Petra and was channeling some exotic vibes in the snap.

The background of the photo featured ornate architecture lining the walls, and what appeared to be a bed covered with white linens and blue pillows. The sun was shining through one of the wooden frames, and Demi seemed to be glowing in the smoking-hot image. The social media star rocked a black top that exposed a scandalous amount of skin. Though the top had a high neckline, it stretched down across her ample assets and left a generous portion of her curves exposed. Her toned abdomen was also on display in the scandalous outfit. The photo was cropped near her hips, keeping her lower body mostly hidden from view.

In the caption of the post, Demi shouted out Inanch London, a salon that presumably does her hair. She thanked the salon for her “new colour and length,” and her hair made a major statement in the snap. The model’s brunette locks tumbled down in voluminous waves, reaching just below her ample assets. She added a bit of flair by pairing the voluminous waves with tight braids at the top of her head, giving her an exotic look.

Demi kept her makeup fairly natural, rocking long lashes, bold brows, and a soft peach lip. Her skin looked flawless, and she tilted her head slightly, serving up a seductive expression for her eager followers.

Demi’s followers couldn’t get enough of the steamy shot, and the post received over 146,100 likes within just two hours. Many of her admirers took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the look.

“Thank you to my favourite model for inspiring me to one day look like this,” one fan commented.

“OMG you are absolute perfection,” another Instagram user remarked, followed by a string of emoji.

“You are the woman of my dreams,” said a third admirer.

Yet another follower called Demi a “Gorgeous Goddess.”

Demi often posts snaps from exotic locations around the world, and her latest Instagram updates are no different. Demi shared a few pictures taken from her time in Thailand recently. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, the buxom British bombshell shared her first snap from her time spent in Jordan. In the sizzling picture, Demi reclined on a lounge chair in a skimpy black bikini, and rocked a Cleopatra-influenced hairstyle.