Bella Thorne Sizzles In A Revealing String Bikini

Bella Thorne‘s latest Instagram story featured the former Disney Channel star wearing a teeny, halter bikini that left little to the imagination.

In one short clip, Bella posed for the camera in a brown, animal-print bikini that barely covered her bust. In fact, the tiny top was so small and the two cups were placed so far apart that her cleavage and most of her chest were on full display to her 22 million followers. The halter top criss-crossed over her neck.

The Babysitter actress tilted her head side-to-side in the selfie video, looking straight ahead into the lens. She smiled as she panned the camera over herself, showing off her toned physique in addition to her ample bust.

She appeared fresh-faced, as she often does on the photo-sharing app. Her auburn eyebrows were just slightly arched; her warm, brown eyes shined. The apples of her cheeks were flushed, and her full lips were the perfect shade of pink. As she grinned, a dimple deepened in her cheek.

Her chestnut hair fell down her shoulders in messy, beachy waves, transitioning into a bleach blond at the ends. However, there was no sign of the neon green shade she has been rocking for months.

Bella is currently in the Dominican Republic where she is vacationing with boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo.

“Check my last post,” Bella wrote about the video, adding flame and heart-eye emoji to the caption.

Loading...

Presumably, the Instagram post in question refers to the series of bikini shots she had just shared. In those images, she rocked a mini, sushi-print bikini. The set received more than 755,000 likes. In the comments, she attributed her skincare routine to a Beverly Hills aesthetician.

In addition to the first animal-print bikini video, the “B*TCH I’M BELLA THORNE” singer also shared other clips of herself in the suit. Those videos showed Bella on a yacht, her hair blowing in the wind. Fans could also see more of the teeny bikini, which knotted at the back of her neck and featured a giraffe-like print. Additionally, the skimpy set showed off several of her tiny tattoos, including a small black heart on one shoulder, as well as one on her wrist. Bella made sure to zoom in on the freckles on her face.

Bella is no stranger to sharing sultry images. The former Disney Channel star frequently uploads bikini shots and other risqué photos on her account.