Jenna Jameson Shows Off Weight Gain In New ‘Before Pic’

Jenna's revealing her current weight and showing off her body after gaining 20 pounds.

Jenna Jameson showed off her recent weight gain as she shared a brand-new before photo with fans while she prepares to get back in shape with the keto diet. The former adult film and reality star took to Instagram over the weekend to post a new snap of her body with her fans after she revealed earlier this month that she had gained 20 pounds. At the time, she said she’d been a little more lax after following the specific diet plan for the past year and a half.

In the new snap, which was posted on December 14, Jenna could be seen posing in the mirror as her daughter, 2-year-old Batel, played around next to her and appeared to do a big twirl with a smile on her face.

The mother-daughter duo even matched one another as they both rocked baby pink dresses.

Jenna looked gorgeous as ever as she snapped the selfie. She sported a loose pink dress with thin straps that plunged down to her chest. The patterned ensemble hid the star’s figure, though she placed her right arm around her waist and shot the snap with her other hand.

The fun pink dress featured a ruffle at the bottom, while the former Celebrity Big Brother U.K. star’s many tattoos — including sleeves that stretched all the way up both her arms — were on full show.

The beauty had her long, blond hair tied up into a loose bun on the top of her head and rocked some pretty heavy eyeliner while she posed in what appeared to be Batel’s bedroom or playroom.

In the caption, Jenna got very candid about her recent weight gain and told her half a million followers that she posted the snap as a starting point so that she can eventually look back and see how far she’s come in her weight-loss journey.

She told fans that she now weighs 145 pounds and revealed that she was going back to being on the keto diet six days a week but would allow herself one day every week to eat whatever she wants — as long as it isn’t processed food and doesn’t contain refined sugar.

Many of the actress’s followers took to the comments section to share their encouragement after reading about her new plans to return to keto, with some even vowing to slim down with her.

“I wish you the best. I know how hard it is,” one fan told her.

Another said, “I’m with u girl let’s do this. Same same I’m 145 and would love to be 130.”

Others showed their encouragement by telling Jenna that they didn’t think she needed to lose any weight.

“I would love to weigh 145. I’m not sure why you feel you need to be smaller,” they told the star. “You are perfect the way you are.”

Jenna has been very open with fans about her ups and downs when it comes to following the keto diet. She shared before-and-after photos to social media earlier this year after she dropped 80 pounds following the birth of her daughter in 2017.