Khloe Kardashian Is Kris Jenner’s Twin In New Instagram Share

Khloe Kardashian dressed up as Kris Jenner on latest Instagram post.

Khloe Kardashian dressed up as mom Kris Jenner for the season finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The 35-year-old reality star went all-out for the look. Khloe wore a short black wig, dark eyeshadow and eyeliner, curly lashes, nude lipstick, big Chanel earrings, and a Versace outfit, which was an impression on one of Kris’s previous iconic looks.

The differences were minimal, as Khloe’s ensemble showed a lot of skin, while Kris’s was all covered. The reality star also donned a pair of thigh-high boots, while the Kardashian matriarch wore ankle boots.

The other photos in the post showed a series of close-up looks of the Good American founder, where she looked stunning, as well as a family photo where mother Kris, sisters Kim and Kourtney, as well as niece Penelope Disick were shown.

In the caption of the image, Khloe told fans how shockingly similar she looked to mom Kris, especially when she wore the same “hair,” and that she enjoyed playing the role on the latest episode.

The reality star shared the photo on her Instagram account on Sunday night to her 101 million followers. Khloe’s fans were quick to give some love, clicking the like button over 1 million times and leaving 6,844 comments in less than five hours after it went live on the platform.

Several friends and fans commented on the image to show their appreciation.

Model and actress, Emily Ratajkowski, dropped four “heart eyes” emojis.

“I love y’all so much!! I could be having the worst day and you guys bring my spirits right back up!” commented one admirer.

“LITERALLY her twin,” a follower wrote on the photo.

“Queens. Who did it better though?” model Rudy Bundini reacted.

While one fan appreciated the “black wig,” saying it looked “so good” on Khloe.

On the latest episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the Kardashian-Jenner clan decided to dress up as each other for a fun family get together, as reported by Cosmopolitan. Kris posted the episode’s teaser on her Instagram account, and in it we see Khloe doing her best impression of the Kardashian matriarch, saying Kylie Jenner, her “billion-dollar baby” can sit next to her as she is her “favorite” daughter for a “billion” reasons.

In this fun family activity, Kris dressed up as Khloe and Kourtney dressed up as Kim (and vice versa), while Kendall did a vicious, yet hilarious Kylie impression.

From all the drama that happened with the Kardashian-Jenner family as of late, this fun and light charade was a good way to end the season.