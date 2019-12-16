Elizabeth Hurley, 54, Bares Cleavage In Plunging Top: ‘I Shot My Own’

Elizabeth Hurley took to Instagram and thrilled her fans with a picture of herself in her trailer during filming for Hulu’s Marvel’s Runaways.

The 54-year-old actress wore a black form-fitting garment with a plunging neckline that showed a generous glimpse of her ample cleavage as well as some of her flat stomach. The sleeves went to her elbows that hung down in a ruffled look. Around her waist, Hurley wore a chain belt, which matched well with her necklace that was a similar style chain that had a bird beak pendant that hung down into her cleavage. Because the actress took the picture old-school selfie-style and held up her camera, her back was also visible in another mirror in her trailer.

The Bedazzled actress wore her long highlighted brunette hair in a center part with curls, which flowed over both shoulders. The actress’s skin looked flawless. She wore a shimmery light eyeshadow highlighted with a darker color that almost matched her eyes. Black eyeliner and mascara made Hurley’s eyes pop. Pink blush and highlighter accented the actress’s high cheekbones, and a soft pink gloss shined on her full lips.

In her caption, Hurley explained that she was waiting for her closeup when she snapped the sexy photo. Fans loved the look, and more than 60,000 took the time to share the love by hitting the “like” button. Plus, at least 1,600 Instagram users also put a positive response in the comment section, and more than one person said that the actress’s whole look was iconic and pure fire.

“The most beautiful woman in the world!!!” declared a happy fan.

“I’m not having it anymore. What have you done with Liz? You’re a younger clone,” a second follower joked about the actress’s youthful look in the photograph.

“Stunning!! I met you in LA when Tracy from London was doing your makeup on a movie ages ago with Brandon Frazier. You commented on me having the longest legs you’d ever seen. You haven’t aged since!! Xoxoxo” gushed a third fan who also included several heart eye emoji and hand wave emoji to help say hello to the actress.

“Do you workout? I’m curious as your figure is perfect,” asked a fourth follower. The actress often models her swimwear line, showing off even more of her fabulous body on Instagram.

Previously, The Inquisitr reported that Hurley revealed that she doesn’t keep herself fit by using the gym or any other specific exercise regime. Instead, she keeps a very active lifestyle, which helps her maintain her figure.