Jailyne Ojeda Ochoa Rocks A Black Crochet Bikini To Flaunt Her Thick Thighs And Long Legs

Instagram model Jailyne Ojeda Ochoa, who has been touted by some media outlets as having “the sexiest booty on the internet,” took to her page on Sunday, December 15, and mesmerized her 10.7 million followers with a bikini snap.

In the pic, the stunner could be seen rocking a black crochet bikini adorned with white seashells and long black tassels that almost covered the model’s stomach. The bikini featured a choker-neck design that was also embellished with seashells and some beads.

The risqué ensemble allowed Jailyne to put her famous hourglass body on full display, particularly her thick thighs and long legs that have become her claim to fame on the photo-sharing website.

Following her signature style, Jailyne opted for a full face of makeup but considering that it was daytime, outdoor photoshoot, she chose subtle shades so as not to overdo her look. The application featured a pink lipstick, a tinge of pink blush, smokey-eye makeup, lots of mascara and dark eyebrows. Finally, the model wore her black hair into a sleek bun.

In terms of accessories, Jailyne kept it very simple by just opting for a delicate gold bracelet in her right wrist. She did not opt for any other jewelry item because of her embellished bikini.

To pose for the picture, the hottie stood on the grass, against the backdrop of a short wall. She, however, neither used a geotag with the snap nor mentioned anything about the location in her caption. Therefore, the place where the picture was captured could not be known.

In the caption, the model asked her fans to download a dating app, which apparently sponsored the post.

Within five hours of going live, the snap accrued more than 144,000 likes and over 1,400 comments which shows that Jailyne is immensely popular on Instagram and anything she posts has a high tendency of going viral within a few hours.

Per usual, fans fell in love with the model’s hot body and her choice of bikini and showered her with numerous compliments.

“Amazing! This is the body of the decade,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

Loading...

“Damn! That’s what we call ‘the body of a goddess’,” another one chimed in.

“What a body! Please, crush me between your thighs,” a third fan expressed his desire.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer remarked on the model’s beautiful eyes.

“I think you have the most beautiful eyes in the world. So expressive!”

Apart from her fans and followers, the picture was also liked by many other models and influencers. These included Chantel Zales, Jojo Babie, Francia James aka Francety and Paola Castillo, among others.