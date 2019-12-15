Christina Aguilera Looks Vampy In Sparkly Red Dress And Matching Lipstick

Christina Aguilera turned up the heat on her Instagram page on Saturday night when she posted three sizzling hot photos of herself. In the social media upload, the “Beautiful” singer is pictured rocking a sparkly red dress with a plunging neckline that showed off a sliver of her decolletage. With her bleach blond hair in a high ponytail, Christina replicated the color scheme of her outfit in her makeup as well. Her lips were covered in a shimmery scarlet hue which she paired with vampy dark makeup. Her accessories also featured a bit of eye-catching sparkle but they didn’t outshine her lipstick.

In the first photo, Christina sent a smoldering stare towards the camera as she cupped her cheek with one of her well-manicured hands. The second saw her leaning to one side as she alluringly placed one hand on her head and stared downward. In the third, it seemed that she was about to loosen her ponytail based on the position of her hands in her hair.

The photo series attracted almost 50,000 likes and 900-plus likes in the first hour after it was uploaded. In the comments section, fans raved over the singer’s appearance.

“Goddess,” one fan wrote.

“You just don’t age,” another added.

“Looking like a Christmas Miracle!” a third commenter gushed.

“The most beautiful woman in the world!” a fourth exclaimed.

Several other commenters begged Christina to have a concert in their countries likely because she’s currently on tour. Others opted to forgo words entirely and chose to use emoji to express their feelings instead. A third segment of the comments section sent her birthday greetings since she turns 39 on December 18.

Christina’s current Instagram stories reveal that she actually wore the outfit to an early birthday dinner.

In some of the video clips she shared, she’s seen having fun posing for photos with her guests. The videos also reveal that the singer paired her dress with knee-high black boots.

Loading...

Christina also showed off her seductive side in a previous Instagram photo series she uploaded three days ago. In it, the singer flaunted her cleavage in a plunging tangerine-orange dress with exaggerated sleeves. The upload has racked up over 400,000 likes and more than 6,500 comments.

In the caption, Christina hinted that she was gearing up to celebrate her birthday, so it seems that this post was a preview of her most recent photo series.

“Sagittarius energy,” she wrote. “A big birthday mood loading”