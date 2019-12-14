Sofia Vergara Looks Smoking-Hot In Form-Fitting Snakeskin Outfit

Modern Family star Sofia Vergara showcased a pair of her Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Denim on Instagram in the best possible way — by wearing them herself. The brunette bombshell shared a short video in which she wore a sizzling snakeskin look in a festive photoshoot.

Sofia rocked a pair of python print pants that clung to her curves. The pants were a skinny fit, following the line of her legs, and were cropped right at her ankle. Sofia added a few extra inches of height by donning a pair of sky-high black stiletto heels. Rather than pairing the bold pants with a simple or neutral top, Sofia opted to embrace the print and wear python “from head to toe,” as she stated in her caption, with a v-neck long-sleeved top.

Sofia’s brunette locks tumbled down her back in a straight, sleek style, and she accessorized with a pair of large hoop earrings. She added a pop of color to the look by slicking on some vibrant red lipstick. She posed in front of a light wood door with a geometric screen decor element nearby. She held a wrapped red gift in her hands with a red ribbon to finish it off and shared a few snaps with different poses, all highlighting her incredible hourglass physique. The snakeskin was done in shades of black and white for a bold look that still appeared classic and chic.

In all the pictures, she kept a serious expression on her face, serving up a seductive vibe in the festive photoshoot. In addition to the red gift in her hands, the edge of a red wreath made from what appeared to be small, round berries was visible as it hung on the divider.

Sofia’s followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling snakeskin ensemble, and the short video received over 57,900 views within just 38 minutes. Many of her followers took to the comment section to share their thoughts, and to shower Sofia with praise.

“I’ve watched this about 676 times already,” one follower commented.

Another fan called Sofia “the most beautiful woman I’ve ever seen.”

“Stunning outfit,” one fan commented.

Another simply said “gorgeous” followed by a purple heart emoji.

While she often shares snaps from her life today, Sofia also isn’t afraid to give her eager fans a peek into her past with throwback shots. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, the Colombian bombshell shared a magazine cover she was on back in the ’90s. The magazine was titled Vanidades Continental, and Sofia looked stunning with her hair pulled back in a ponytail and a pair of statement earrings on.