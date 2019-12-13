Lindsay Lohan Stuns In A Revealing Gown While Lounging On A Boat

Actress Lindsay Lohan tantalized her 8.1 million Instagram followers with a sizzling snap taken while she was out on a boat for a Vanity Fair photoshoot. She didn’t provide much context for the photo, simply including a boat emoji in the caption and tagging the magazine.

In the shot, Lindsay had shorter blond locks that were styled in a retro look. She channeled an old Hollywood siren vibe as she reclined on a series of nautical navy-and-white striped cushions on the boat. An American flag was visible behind her, as was a view of the water around the vessel, reflecting the sunshine.

Lindsay rocked a gown that left little to the imagination. The dress had a plunging neckline that revealed much of her cleavage, and because of the way she was posed, she also tempted her followers with a glimpse of sideboob. The fabric of her outfit knotted at the waist, drawing attention to her slim waist, before cascading down in a swath of fabric. A high slit in the dress meant that her toned legs were on display, and she wore no shoes for the shoot.

Lindsay posed with one arm near her side and the other bent and grasping the navy pillow under her head as her bronzed skin popped against the cream fabric of the gown. She kept the accessories simple for the shot, wearing just a bracelet and nothing else. Her beauty look was natural, with a neutral shade on her lips and minimal eye makeup allowing her beauty to shine through in the smoking-hot image.

Lindsay’s followers couldn’t get enough of the shoot the starlet did for the magazine, and the post racked up over 111,400 likes within just one day. Many of her fans took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the breathtaking snap.

“Absolutely stunning,” one follower commented.

Another fan, who was a fan of Lindsay’s work when she was trying to make a music career happen, commented, “you are so gorgeous. Any thoughts about singing again? I miss hearing your music.”

One follower referenced a character from The Parent Trap, a movie that she starred in when she was just a child actor. “Meredith blake??? Haha love you,” the follower said.

Another fan felt she was giving off a different kind of vibe, and added, “Grace Kelly. #princessofMonaco.”

While many fans know Lindsay as a redhead, the beauty has sported blond hair several times throughout her career. Just last month, as The Inquisitr reported, the actress shared a throwback snap in which she wore a blond bob. Though she rocked a white lace dress rather than a revealing gown, the image was from the same photo shoot as her latest update. Lindsay added in the caption of the post that she was “thinking of going blonde.”