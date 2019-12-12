Julia Rose Wears Nothing But Skimpy Panties While Looking For An Afternoon Snack

American model Julia Rose, who is famous on Instagram for her raunchy and uncensored posts, recently took to her page and wowed her fans with a topless pic.

In the snap, Julia could be seen wearing nothing except for thong-style underwear in white and gray color. According to the logo on the panties, they were from the designer brand Calvin Klein. As Julia turned her back toward the camera, she put her pert derriere on full display.

To spice things up, Julia used her hands to slightly lift her butts, a move that sent a wave of excitement among her fans, as indicated in the comments section.

That’s not all, but the model also put her bare, smooth back on full display. She wore her highlighted tresses down and allowed them to cascade over her back. In terms of her makeup, she decided to keep it simple by opting for a mauve shade of lipstick and some eyeliner.

Julia posed for the picture by turning her head to one side so that viewers could look at her face. She stood right in front of a refrigerator which she left ajar.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Los Angeles, California, while in the caption, Julia informed her fans that she posed in front of the fridge because she was ‘just looking for an afternoon snack.’

Within a day of posting, the racy snap garnered close to 400,000 likes and over 2,400 comments where fans drooled over the sheer display of skin and showered the model with numerous compliments. The traction also proves that the hottie is very popular on Instagram and anything she posts goes viral within a few hours.

“Hey, please turn around and go to the pantry to look for food,” one of her fans naughtily remarked so that he could take a look at Julia’s chest.

“Wow!! What an a**!! I am looking at a snack,” another one chimed in.

“Just a quick question: Do you ever wear clothes? I ain’t complaining though,” a third fan wrote.

Loading...

Meanwhile, a fourth follower wrote that the sexy pic made his day.

“I was in a bad mood and then I saw this hot picture on my Instagram timeline. It made me so happy and excited. Thanks!”

The remaining fans used words and phrases like “pure perfection,” “angel,” and “the most beautiful model,” to praise the stunner.

Apart from her fans and followers, some of Julia’s fellow models also liked and commented on the snap. These included Kristina Levina, Hannah Palmer and Valentina Fradegrada, among others.