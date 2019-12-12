Angela Simmons Flaunts Cleavage In Sheer Bodysuit

Angela Simmons shared a new Instagram update with three photos today. She was in a sheer bodysuit, which left her cleavage on display. The piece featured a corset-style top with frilly lace edges, which hugged her chest closely. The Growing Up Hip Hop star opted to wear a black jacket on top, and accessorized with a white beaded necklace and matching bracelet. She infused pops of color with her manicure, which was bright turquoise, and with her red lipstick.

The reality TV star wore her hair down in a middle part, with luxurious curls cascading down the front of her shoulders.

Angela struck similar poses in all of the pictures, as she was seen standing in a hallway. The far end of the hall was glowing in a yellow light, while she was bathed in a whiter light. She leaned against the wall in front of a door, and gave flirtatious looks.

The first photo was of the stunner standing with her right hand raised, while she placed her other hand on her upper thigh. The second photo was similar, but Angela placed her hand on her hips this time. Her strappy sandals also peeked through.

The final photo had more contrast than the others, and Angela was seen placing her index finger on her left wrist. She also smiled widely.

Fans had lots of compliments for the Growing Up Hip Hop star in the comments section.

“I cant even think right now!” declared an admirer.

“Who’s house? Runnnnnnssss house!!!! Nieceeeee keep demonstrating!” exclaimed a follower.

Others referred to her ex, Romeo Miller.

Loading...

“D*mnn don’t know why she be stressing after that [corn] ball of Romeo smh,” complained a fan, who used the corn emoji to make their point.

“Romeo def doesnt like this. U getting a bible verse in the morning” wrote a fourth Instagram user.

The relationship between Angela and Romeo has consistently been a source of attention for fans. Although there were once many rumors of a potential romance, things changed course after Angela announced her engagement to the late Sutton Tennyson.

She recently showed off another bodysuit last month. In that post, she rocked a light yellow number with white stripe accents on the shoulders and legs. The outfit had long sleeves and pants, along with a zipper down the front center. The stunner kept it unzipped enough to flaunt her cleavage, as she smiled and posed on a rooftop patio.