Andrew Yang Fires Campaign Staffer Accused Of Misconduct

Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang has responded to allegations of sexual misconduct in his campaign, which led to Alyssa Milano — who previously spoke to Yang on her Sorry Not Sorry podcast — dropping out of a fundraiser for the 44-year-old serial entrepreneur.

According to Politico reporter Eugene Daniels — via Twitter — Yang says the staffer in question was fired.

“To the extent that a particular individual was in position to mistreat another employee, that’s no longer the case today,” Yang reportedly said, noting that the “mistreatment” was not sexual in nature.

“We take any allegation of harassement [sic] or mistreatment very seriously on this campaign. If anyone on our team hears about this complaint, we act quickly and immediately.”

Milano said Tuesday that she was withdrawing from Yang’s fundraiser due to “repeated allegations of sexual misconduct” against a member of the campaign by another staffer, which she claims were “not appropriately addressed.” The 46-year-old actress and activist noted that she has not endorsed any candidate as of yet and believes Yang is a “good man with progressive, smart, interesting ideas.” She also encouraged Yang to “immediately and publicly remedy” the issue.

Per Newsweek, Milano was on the host committee for the fundraiser, which was viewed as an opportunity for people to get to know Yang’s wife, Evelyn, and her views on the candidate’s signature proposal — a universal basic income (UBI) of $1,000 per month, branded the Freedom Dividend.

Yang’s campaign issued a statement on Tuesday evening addressing the situation, explaining that it takes the matter “seriously” and values creating a safe environment for everyone involved.

“To those ends, we have initiated prompt action to evaluate these allegations and will take all necessary steps to ensure that we foster a work environment that is in accordance with our values,” the statement read.

Big news for @AndrewYang. Celebrating making the debate. pic.twitter.com/LZBIjD58hc — Zachary Oren Smith (@ZacharyOS) December 11, 2019

Yang recently qualified for the December debate set to take place on December 19, not long before the Thursday deadline to do so. He will take the stage alongside Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, and Tom Steyer. Although the entrepreneur received the least amount of speaking time at the most recent debate — as he did during the previous four — his performance was well-received, with writer and professional speaker Dana Brownlee noting his ability to connect with the audience via his unorthodox style.

RealClearPolitics puts Yang in sixth place overall in the polls, with an average of 3.2 percent support, behind Michael Bloomberg and ahead of Klobuchar.