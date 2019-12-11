Bulgarian Fitness Model Yanita Yancheva Shows Off Slamming Body In Skintight Leggings

Yanita Yancheva shared a new update to her Instagram page in which she goes glam in a skimpy workout set, while pairing her post with an inspirational message.

On Tuesday, December 10, the Bulgarian fitness model took to the popular social media app to upload a snapshot of herself at the gym to tease her 1.5 million Instagram fans, who are loving it.

In the photo, Yancheva is posing by some gym equipment as she stands in front of a full-length mirror with her phone to snap the selfie. Yancheva is rocking a two-piece workout set in solid black. The sports bra features two thick straps that go over her shoulders. It also has a low-cut neckline that dips into her chest, teasing her ample cleavage. The bra’s semi sheer fabric reveals that Yancheva has on a second bra underneath. Its thin straps can be seen going over her shoulders next to the thicker ones.

Yancheva teamed her sports bra with a pair of matching leggings that sits right over her navel. The yoga pants combines solid black fabric with a see-through material that create an interesting design along her legs. Her stomach is fully on display, showcasing her insanely taut upper abs.

In her caption, the fitness model shared that this set is the new design she created for Body Engineers, a brand she represents as a model, ambassador and designer.

Yancheva is standing with one leg propped to the side and hips in the opposite direction, in a pose that highlights the natural curves of her body.

The model has her hair in a middle part and styled down in loose waves that cascade onto her back and over her right shoulder. She completed her look with a glammed up makeup that includes silver eyeliner, black mascara and a nude lipstick. Yancheva is looking intently into the camera with her lips slightly parted.

The post proved to be popular with her fans. In under a day of going live, the photo attracted more than 61,200 likes and upwards of 34o comments. Users of the social media platform used the opportunity to praise Yancheva’s killer figure, showering her with compliments in the comments section. Users also used the space to engage with her caption.

“Caption,” one user wrote, including two emoji of clapping hands at the end of the message.

“You’re so perfect,” said another fan, trailing the words with a string of fire emoji.

“Speechless! The set is [smiling face with three hearts emoji],” a third fan chimed in.