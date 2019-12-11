Kim Fields, Charlie Sheen & More Former Child Stars React To The Death Of ‘Alice’ Star Philip McKeon At Age 55

The late actor's famous friends remember him on social media.

Philip McKeon is being remembered by his friends and co-stars in Hollywood. The former child star, who was best known for his role as Tommy Hyatt in the 1970s TV sitcom Alice, died Tuesday morning after battling a longtime illness. McKeon was 55.

On social media, fans and famous friends paid tribute to the late actor and brother of Facts of Life star Nancy McKeon.

Kim Fields, who knew Philip McKeon well after working with his sister on NBC’s The Facts of Life in the 1980s, took to Twitter to post a throwback photo of her with the actor when they were teens.

“My heart is broken &aches for my sister [Nancy McKeon] who just lost her brother Phil,” Fields wrote. “Pls cover her w/love & comforting grace. Her father recently passed. While we are grateful there’s no pain/suffering, we feel the hurt, cry the tears & moan in grief.”

In addition, former child star Mason Reese, best known for his adorable 1970s commercials for Underwood Deviled Ham, Post Raisin Bran, and Dunkin’ Donuts and many appearances on The Mike Douglas Show, posted a tribute to his late friend on Twitter.

“Just found out that my good friend Phil McKeon passed away at the young age of 55!!!” Reese wrote. “Phil was a really smart, funny and talented actor. I hope he’s hangin’ in heaven at Mel’s Diner with Alice.”

Little House on the Prairie alum Alison Arngrim, who played Nellie Olsen on the classic NBC drama, shared a post about McKeon’s death to Twitter with the caption, “Oh no! Fellow child actor down!”

One of the most poignant tributes to McKeon came from actor Charlie Sheen. The 54-year-old actor posted a black-and-white photo of him dressed in military gear alongside McKeon from an episode of the 1980s anthology series Amazing Stories. The two actors co-starred in the Amazing Stories episode “No Day at the Beach” in 1986.

In the caption to the post, Sheen described McKeon as “an ebullient spirit,” and he recalled his “goofy” smile, which he described as “pure gold.”

McKeon’s surviving Alice co-stars have not yet spoken out on his death. The late actor’s TV mom, Linda Lavin, is currently performing in a jazz show in New York City. Commenters on Lavin’s Instagram page offered her condolences on the death of her TV son, but she has not responded.

Nancy McKeon has also not yet issued a statement on her brother Philip’s death. Fans of the famous family know that in the past, she has shared many throwback Instagram photos with her sibling.