Donny Osmond Thrills Fans With Rare Photo Of His Whole Family As He Turns 62

The former teen idol spent his birthday with his family as he enjoys a holiday season off for the first time in nearly a decade.

Donny Osmond had a happy birthday at home. The singer celebrated his 62nd birthday on December 9 at home with his wife Debbie, and as a gift to fans, he shared a rare photo of his supersized family.

In the photo posted to Instagram, Donny posed outdoors in a field with his wife of 41 years as well as their five adult sons Donald, 40, Jeremy, 38, Brandon, 34, Christopher, 28 and Joshua, 21, and their significant others. In addition, the “Puppy Love” singer’s 10 grandchildren are pictured in the sweet family photo that spans three generations.

In the caption to the photo, Donny joked that he turned “29 again.” The former teen idol, who just wrapped his 11-year Las Vegas residency with his sister Marie Osmond, thanked fans for their birthday wishes, then revealed that he will “never forget” this particular birthday.

Donny added that his favorite birthday gift this year is having the holiday season off to spend the entire season with his loved ones for the first time since 2010. The music legend also asked fans to try to “slow down” this holiday season and reflect on all of their blessings. Donny also joked that he sent himself one of his famous “It’s Your Birthday” singing greeting cards.

In the comments section to the post, fans were thrilled to see Donny and his entire family together in the photo.

“Glad you are having a great day with family and friends! Nothing more precious!” one fan wrote.

“Time with your best friend Debbie and your family is what it’s all about. May you have a lovely blessed season spent together,” a second added.

“What a gorgeous family you and Debbie created.. that alone is the best birthday gift anyone can ask for. Enjoy your day with your family,” a third fan wrote.

“Happy Birthday!!” another wrote to Donny. “It has been wonderful watching you grow from a child into a fine young man, into a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. What a ride. Can’t wait to see what’s next. Happy Birthday and keep rockin’ the purple socks.”

While fans and friends from all over the world wished Donny a happy 62nd birthday, the beloved singer also received a special message from his sister and singing partner, Marie.

Marie took to Instagram to share a collage of throwback photos of her and Donny as young children on an amusement park ride, posing together as teens during their Donny & Marie heyday in the 1970s, and a tearful pic of their Vegas closing. In the caption to the post, Marie told her big brother that he has brought “so much joy” to her life and she added that she hopes he gets all that he wishes for in the New Year.