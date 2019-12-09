Sarah Hyland Sizzles In A Seriously Tiny White Bikini In Throwback Snap

The 'Modern Family' star rocked the tiniest bikini top alongside friend Katie Stevens.

Sarah Hyland showed off her flawless bikini body in a stunning snap shared to social media this week. The gorgeous Modern Family actress took to Instagram on December 8 to share a sweet message in celebration of her close friend Katie Stevens’ 27th birthday. She posted a throwback shot of the two as they soaked up the sunshine together.

The photo showed Sarah sizzling in a miniscule white bikini. The 29-year-old star showed off her toned figure in a white bikini top that featured a plunging neckline. The balconette-style top flashed a whole lot of skin and had a fun and flirty frill across the top. Its thin straps stretched across her shoulders as she flashed her all-over tan for the camera.

The star, who’s best known for playing Haley Dunphy on the ABC sitcom, matched her skimpy top with a pair of matching white bottoms. While she wasn’t afraid to show some serious skin on her top half, she kept her bottom half a little more covered, wearing a sheer white cover-up with a fun floral design that was wrapped around her hips.

Sarah kept her eyes shielded from the sun with a pair of large oversized sunglasses and a straw sunhat. She accessorized with big dangling earrings, a gold body chain, several necklaces, and the most important accessory of all — her huge engagement ring from fiancé Wells Adams.

The star proudly flashed the ring for the camera while she revealed in the caption that the shot was taken before Katie got married. Both flashed their rocks as they smiled from ear to ear.

Though she didn’t reveal exactly when the snap was taken, it was likely some time over the summer. The former American Idol contestant wed her now husband Paul DiGiovanni in October, while Wells popped the question to Sarah in July.

Katie also flashed some skin in her swimwear as she posed alongside Sarah. The beauty wowed in a red strapless swimsuit with cutouts across both sides of the torso.

The Faking It actress paired her hot one-piece with a matching red scarf on her head. She rocked silver hoop earrings to accessorize her look.

In the caption, Sarah shared a very sweet message for her friend as she complimented the singer on her “light, love, and generosity.”

Many of the actress’s seven million followers took to the comments section to share messages of praise for the two beauties.

Loading...

“Beautiful ladies,” one fan wrote.

Another said, “The pure joy in this picture is priceless. Love it.”

A third added that they thought both women looked, “Absolutely gorgeous.”

The shot comes shortly after Sarah impressed her social media fans last month after she joked about her “questionable wardrobe malfunction” while wearing a plunging dress during a trip to Paris.