Blond Bombshell Khloe Terae Flaunts Bikini Body In Poolside Pics

Model Khloe Terae put her curves on display in a hot pink bikini in her latest Instagram update.

The beauty’s post consisted of two snaps that showed her standing outside near a pool surrounded by trees. The photos captured her from the mid-thigh up, giving her fans a front and back view of the skimpy swimsuit on her fabulous body.

Khloe’s bikini top had a plunging neckline that gave her followers a nice look at her cleavage. The bottoms were a high-cut thong that showed off her slender midsection and booty.

In the first snap, Khloe faced the camera. She stood with one hand on her hip, which was out to the side — a pose that highlighted her flat abs, hourglass shape and the curve of her hips. With her other hand in her hair, she gave the camera a sultry look.

The second photo showed the stunner from behind. Khloe placed both of her hands in the small of her back, showing off her thin waist and her perky derrière. The pose also flashed a bit of side boob as Khloe turned to give the camera a pouty look.

Khloe wore her wavy hair in a loose ponytail with long fringe farming her face. Her makeup included dark brows, thick lashes, smoky eyeshadow, contoured cheeks and a matte color on her lush lips. She accessorized the look with hoop earrings and bracelets on each arm.

In the post, the California girl — who happens to be in Miami — mentioned how The Magic City was growing on her.

Her 2.3 million followers loved seeing her in the pink ensemble. Many fans left behind fire and heart emoji, but others found more to say about the hot look.

“You look absolutely stunning and amazing,” said one admirer.

“Pretty in pink beautiful sexy body,” a second fan wrote.

“Miami looks good on u [sic]!” commented a third fan.

“Pink is a vibe on you,” a fourth fan chimed in.

One could say that just about every color is a vibe on the model — who looks fabulous in just about everything she wears. She models a variety of outfits from several fashion brands including Revolve and PrettyLittleThing.

Judging from her Instagram account, one of her favorites things to model is a bikini. Sometimes, she gives her fans something extra and poses topless in steamy shots. While her content isn’t for everyone, Khloe knows what her fans like to see.