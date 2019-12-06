Ariana Grande Had A Few Things To Say To Her Lookalike, 15-Year-Old Paige Niemann

Paige Niemann had a dream of hers come true recently when her idol and pop star lookalike, Ariana Grande, reached out to her on social media. Niemann is only 15-years-old, but she has already made a name for herself on social media by impersonating the “Moonlight” singer, usually on TikTok.

Niemann sat down with Entertainment Tonight recently to speak with Katie Krause about her obsession with Grande. She claims she first became a fan of her during her days starring on Nickelodeon’s Victorious.

“I started doing it for fun and now it’s something that I do regularly, almost every day,” the teenager said.

Even if her name doesn’t ring a bell, there is a good chance you may have seen Niemann’s photos circling on social media platforms like Twitter and Instagram. Niemann bears a striking resemblance to Grande. She says that it takes her about an hour to get the makeup done.

Neimann has mastered Grande’s signature cat-eye look and a nude lip. She knows how to use bronzer and highlighter to alter the perception of her cheekbones and bring out her likeness to the pop star. As for Grande’s trademark high ponytail, Niemann told Krause that it only takes her about 10 minutes to imitate.

Her Instagram feed is full of photographs of the 15-year-old channeling her outer Grande.

Not only does Niemann look like the singer, but she is also a genuine fan of Grande’s. One of Niemann’s dreams came true recently when Grande herself reached out to the teenager. Apparently, the touring singer took the time to send Niemann a direct message. Niemann says she was utterly shocked as she had no clue that Grande even knew she existed.

“She said, ‘I’m flattered.’ She wanted to let me know that I am beautiful in my own way and I said, ‘Thank you and thank you for being so kind to me.’ And she said, ‘I’m proud of you.'”

ET also reports that Grande told Niemann they could share a hug should the teen ever make it to one of her concerts.

Grande is currently on the “Sweetener World Tour” to promote her fourth and fifth albums, Sweetener and Thank U, Next. The singer has been lamenting the impending final show of her tour on her Twitter along with fans. Niemann said she would love to attend the tour but doesn’t yet have tickets. During the interview, she asked the singer to send her some so they can finally meet in person.