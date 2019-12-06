Blond Bombshell Sara Underwood Sizzles In Massive Instagram Update Praising Her Oregon Roots

Former Playboy Playmate of the Year Sara Underwood had her 9.2 million Instagram followers drooling with a massive Instagram update that paid tribute to her Oregon roots. The update showcased both Sara’s beauty and the breathtaking scenery throughout the state.

In the caption of the post, Sara told her followers how “very lucky” she felt to have her roots in Oregon, and she accompanied the caption with a diverse set of photos.

In the first snap, she rocked a pair of bright red yoga pants, a long-sleeved shirt and a red beanie as she made her way down a highway with an incredible backdrop of the mountains and frost-covered trees. For the second shot, Sara wore a black dress that revealed a hint of cleavage and side boob, and looked radiant in a field of brightly colored flowers.

She showed off a little more skin in the third snap, when she rocked a yellow thong bikini and made her way down a narrow path beside a stunning waterfall. She swapped the lush greenery near the waterfall for a desert landscape in the following photo, where she posed in black shorts and a yellow bandeau top with amazing rock formations visible behind her in the shot.

Sara showed off her figure yet again in another one of the pictures, in which she rocked a scandalous one-piece swimsuit that had ties on the side. The swimsuit could barely cover her voluptuous curves, and she enjoyed the sunshine on her skin as she posed in the suit and a straw hat.

Sara also shared several snaps of herself in a wide variety of outfits as she made her way through the natural wonders all around her. In one picture, she channelled an athletic vibe in a sports bra and yoga pants while walking in a forest. In another, she looked completely ethereal as she gazed out at the land below her while her floor-length dress blew in the wind.

The blond bombshell looked stunning in every photo she shared, and her followers couldn’t get enough of the breathtaking snaps. The post racked up over 31,400 likes within just 52 minutes.

“I wanna move there now,” one follower said.

“It is gorgeous like you amazing and beautiful,” another follower commented.

One fan was loving the natural scenery, and said “Oregon looks like a beautiful place to live in!”

“That’s why I love you! Oregonian girls have the most fun,” another fan said.

In addition to flaunting her insane body in skimpy outfits, Sara is also constantly giving her followers a peek into her life. The nature queen often poses in scenic locations, and even her regular shots are taken in or around her cabin in the woods. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, the blond beauty surprised her followers with a snap of her cabin decorated as a Christmas tree for the holiday season.