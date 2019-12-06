Australian Bombshell Emily Sears Showcases ‘Year Round Glow’ In Minuscule Pink Bikini

Emily Sears gave her 4.9 million Instagram followers something to talk about this week when she shared a sizzling duo of photos that sent temperatures soaring on her page

The steamy double Instagram update was shared on Thursday, and was an instant hit with her massive fanbase. The series of snaps saw the Aussie bombshell sitting on a wicker chair and smiling for the camera as she stretched her long legs out in front of her.

The babe could be seen clutching a bottle of MineTan Body Skin’s Coconut Water Tan Foam, a product that she noted gives her a “glow all year round.” In the caption of her post, the model informed her fans of the exciting news that they could enjoy “Australia’s iconic tan” for 25 percent off with the use of a personalized code from Emily, which she also shared.

Sale or no sale, many fans seemed captivated by the 34-year-old beauty, who looked absolutely incredible in a skimpy two-piece that left very little to the imagination.

Emily’s sexy bikini boasted a light pink color that popped against her perfectly bronzed skin. It included a sports bra-style top that was hardly enough to contain her voluptuous assets. Cleavage spilled out of the garment’s daringly low-cut scoop neckline, which was pulled down even lower by a pair of round sunglasses that she hung in the middle of her chest. This made for a seriously NSFW display, though it hardly seemed to bother anybody in her audience.

Most of the blond beauty’s matching bikini bottoms were not within eyesight, however a glimpse of its thick waistband did peek out from underneath Emily’s arm. Instead, fans were treated to an ample view of the stunner’s sculpted legs and curvy booty, which were left completely exposed thanks to the number’s dangerously high-cut design.

Emily kept her barely-there outfit simple and opted not to add any accessories, allowing her incredible figure to take center stage. Her long, blond tresses were perfectly parted to frame her face, and spilled over her shoulders in bouncy waves. The social media sensation also sported a simple makeup look consisting of a light pink lip, dusting of blush, and thick coat of mascara that made her natural beauty shine.

Unsurprisingly, the Instagram model’s latest upload was showered with praise. The post has racked up over 68,000 likes within its first 24 hours of going live to Instagram. Hundreds of fans took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the post, where many left compliments for the babe’s jaw-dropping display.

“What a smokeshow,” one person wrote.

“You are absolutely perfect,” said another.

Loading...

“Most beautiful woman I’ve ever seen in my life,” commented a third.

Emily is hardly shy about showing off her incredible figure on social media. Another recent Instagram upload from the Australian model saw her doing just that again in a set of skintight workout gear that clung to her killer curves in all of the right ways. The look also proved popular with her fans, earning over 50,000 likes.