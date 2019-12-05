Pamela Anderson Goes Topless While Wearing A Necklace That Reads ‘Sex’ In Sultry New Shot

Once again, Pamela Anderson is pushing the envelope on her popular Instagram page with another revealing new photo. As those who follow the stunner on social media know, Anderson regularly delights her followers with a mix of current and throwbacks shots, most of which showcase her killer body. In the most recent image that was shared for fans, the stunner got up close and personal.

The bombshell did not specifically mention if the new image was a throwback or current shot, but it appeared to be one from her past. In the photo, the model posed front and center, looking straight into the camera and playfully putting her finger in her mouth while flashing her pearly whites for the camera. The social media starlet rocked a stunning face of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, and intense eye shadow as well as lipstick.

Anderson wore her short, blond tresses pulled back with a few loose strands falling around her face. The model left almost nothing to the imagination, going totally topless and showing off plenty of cleavage for the camera. She completed the NSFW look with a big silver necklace that read “sex.” In the caption of the photo, Anderson mentioned Art Basel and also tagged the photographer.

Within just a few minutes of the photo going live, it earned her a ton of attention from her fans with over 1,500 likes in addition to 30-plus comments. Some of the stunner’s fans commented on the photo to let her know that she looked stunning while countless others raved over her gorgeous figure. A few more had no words for the jaw-dropping shot and chimed in using emoji while many others just let her know that they’re huge fans.

“WE love that NECKLACE of Yours. Whats that all about.. Omg,” one fan commented on the photo, adding a heart and smiley face emoji.

“This one has got to be my favorite,” a second Instagrammer gushed.

“Good Lord!!! You are absolutely stunning,” a third fan added with a series of red heart emoji.

“You’re my dream, only one,” one more gushed, adding a few flame emoji.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Anderson sizzled in another topless throwback. In the shot, the model struck a pose on the beach while lying in the sand with only a skimpy thong on. She tagged herself in the Gold Coast for the photo op, and like her most recent post, that one garnered a ton of attention for Anderson with over 17,000 likes and 200-plus comments.