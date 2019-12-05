Alexa Collins Trades Her Bikini For Revealing Black One-Piece Bathing Suit & Heels

Alexa Collins traded her bikini in for a stunning black one-piece in her latest Instagram update, which she posted to her account today.

In the racy snap, the bikini model looked smoking hot as she posed by a swimming pool in the bathing suit, which showcased her toned arms, tiny waist, long legs and ample sideboob with its revealing cut.

Alexa wore her long, blond hair parted in the center and styled in soft curls that fell down her back and rippled over her shoulder while she rested her head in her hands. The model accessorized the look with a simple chain necklace, a ring and black heels that laced up her calves.

Alexa opted for a full face of makeup in the shot, which included sculpted eyebrows, thick lashes, black eyeliner and a shimmering highlighter on her face. She added pink blush on her cheeks and a glossy light pink lip to complete the glam look as she gave a sultry stare into the camera.

The model’s over 644,000 followers made short work of showing some love for the post, clicking the like button more than 3,700 times while leaving nearly 100 comments on the photo in the span of just one hour after it was uploaded.

“Beautiful, you are a woman delight! Totally seductive. I adore you my beautiful princess. I wish you my love my beautiful princess. Kisses,” one of Alexa’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the post.

“Always amazing girl! You babe!” another admirer gushed over the model.

“The most amazing woman on Instagram,” a third social media user stated.

“Would love to have you but know I can’t. So stunningly gorgeous,” a fourth commenter remarked of the blond bombshell.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Alexa delighted her fans just one day before her black bathing suit post as she posed in an orange bikini with gold embellishments on the straps. Alexa smiled for the camera, looking tan and happy. In the caption, she revealed that she has no problem wearing a bikini in the winter.

That post proved to be a popular one among Alexa’s fans, as they rushed to show some love for the picture, which has raked in more than 16,000 likes and nearly 300 comments for the bikini model to date.