Mexican ‘Playboy’ Model Olga Loera Flaunts Oiled Body In Corset Bikini

Olga Loera shared a hot new update with her 1.7 million Instagram fans, who can barely contain their excitement over it.

On Wednesday, December 4, the Mexican Playboy model took to the popular social media platform to post a sweltering snapshot that is bound to send temperatures soaring.

In the photo, the 42-year-old is posing indoors in front of a large window somewhere in New York City, as she indicated via the geotag paired with her post. The model is striking a sexy pose by standing with her hip to one side as she puts both of her arms behind her head.

Loera is wearing an interesting two-piece bathing suit. The bikini top features triangles cups in metallic gray with details in beige. Two straps go around the model’s neck. The bottom part of the top resembles a corset, with metal clasps in the middle.

Loera teamed her top with a pair of matching bikini bottoms in the same beige with dark gray at the seams. Its thin straps sit higher on the model’s sides, while the front is much lower on her frame, leaving quite a bit of skin on display.

The Latina beauty also appears to have rubbed oiled on her skin for the shoot, given that her skin is shiny.

Loera has her head turned to her left as she strikes an intense facial expression with her eyes closed and lips parted. The model wore her blond, highlighted hair styled down in large, loose waves that fall over her shoulders, coming to a rest on her chest.

While her eyes are closed, it is clear that Loera is wearing black mascara or possibly fake lashes and a dark eye shadow on her upper lids. Bronzer helps contour her face, while lipstick completes her dramatic look.

The post proved to be popular, garnering more than 8,100 likes and upward of 147 comments in under a day of going live. Users of the social media app who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her beauty, showering her with compliments and emoji.

“Incredibly stunning,” one user raved, trailing the words with a string of red heart and fire emoji.

“Nice shimmering body,” said another fan, including a string of varied emoji, like fire and a bikini, at the end of the message.

“Happy Hump Day. I’d make you blush even more in person,” a third fan chimed in, referencing her caption.

“Mamacita!!! WOW!!!” yet another user added.