‘RHOA’ Star Cynthia Bailey, 52, Stuns Fans With Makeup-Free Selfie

Cynthia stunned fans with her latest Instagram upload.

Cynthia Bailey proved that age is most definitely nothing but a number as she posted a gorgeous makeup-free selfie to her Instagram account this week. The 52-year-old model, who’s most famous for her role on the Bravo hit Real Housewives of Atlanta after joining the show back in 2010, had fans stunned as she proudly showed off her undeniable natural beauty.

In the snap, which Cynthia posted for her 2.6 million followers on December 4, the reality star could be seen lying on her front on what appeared to be a bed or a massage table with white sheets as she wore a coy smile.

The photo seemed to be a selfie and was shot from in front of her face, her chin resting on her right hand.

The model put her glowing skin on full show as her blemish-free complexion was front and center. She also let her gorgeous hair fall naturally in ringlets around her face.

Cynthia kept her accessories to a minimum and only appeared to sport a thin silver chain bracelet on her right wrist.

She also seemed to be stripping down beyond her makeup, as the beauty appeared to be topless for the snap, though the angle prevented her from showing too much skin.

In the caption, she revealed one of the secrets to her age-defying good looks, as she admitted that she takes good care of her skin to keep it looking young and healthy.

She then tagged her beauty saviors in the caption and added several different hashtags, including #healthyskin and #selfcare.

She also used the hashtag #spaday, which suggested the snap was taken during a relaxing day at the spa for the flawless RHOA star. In previous posts, the mom of one gave her followers a better look at her relaxing day taking care of her skin.

And it’s safe to say that fans were most definitely impressed after seeing Cynthia strip back her usual uber-glam makeup for the bare-faced selfie.

The comments section was flooded with sweet messages from her millions of fans as many couldn’t get over how good she looked.

“So gorgeous even without makeup,” one person said.

Another commented, “I absolutely love your clean look! You are absolutely stunning without makeup and look so young and vibrant.”

A third person then added, “So beautiful without makeup,” with an eye heart emoji.

But this certainly isn’t the first time the reality star has had her Instagram fans doing a double take when it comes to her youthful looks.

Back in May, she had fans up in arms once again as she looked years younger than her actual age when she posted several shots of herself looking fit and toned in a white swimsuit during a vacation to Costa Rica.