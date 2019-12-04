Blond Bombshell Gabby Epstein Is An ‘Ocean Baby’ In The Tiniest Hot Bikini Bikini

Gabby Epstein left little to the imagination in a minuscule bikini for her latest Instagram post, which she shared to her account on Wednesday afternoon.

In the jaw-dropping photo, Gabby looked smoking hot as she stood on a balcony overlooking a sandy beach, gorgeous ocean, and a beautiful blue sky complete with white fluffy clouds.

The model donned a hot pink string bikini that put all of her enviable curves on full display, barely covering her cleavage while showcasing her toned arms, flat tummy, rock-hard abs, and long, lean legs. Gabby’s curvy booty and hips were also spotlighted in the tiny little two-piece ensemble.

Gabby wore her long, blond hair parted in the center and pulled back into a messy bun behind her head as loose strands blew in the wind. She smiled for the camera and wore a full face of natural-looking makeup, which included defined eyebrows, thick lashes, and a bronzed glow. She also added pink blush to bring out her cheekbones and a dark berry tint on her full lips.

The beach bunny accessorized the look with layered gold chains around her neck, and ankle bracelets on both feet. She also wore red polish on her toes and white on her fingernails.

In the caption of the shot, Gabby revealed that her bikini, which was named “forever love the ocean baby,” was made by the brand Oh Polly.

Meanwhile, the model’s more than 2.3 million followers made short work of showing their love for the sexy snapshots. The update gained nearly 17,000 likes and more than 150 comments in the first 25 minutes after the post was uploaded to the network.

“You are gorgeous Gabby!!” one of the blond bombshell’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the photograph.

“WOW very pretty. Great pictures,” another fan stated.

“Beautiful every time. I wanna marry you,” a third social media user gushed.

“God took his time when he made you,” a fourth comment read.

As Gabby’s social media fans already know, she has no qualms about showing off her flawless figure on Instagram. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Gabby got pulses racing just one day before her pink bikini snap as she posed in a pair of tiny little white shorts and a see-through top while eating some fruit.

That upload also proved to be very popular among Gabby Epstein’s followers, racking up more than 45,000 likes and more than 670 comments in the one day since going live on the platform.