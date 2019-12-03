Katya Elise Henry Shows Off Her Booty In Skintight Onesie

The Instagram fitness star flaunted her favorite asset in her latest post.

Katya Elise Henry “blessed” fans on Instagram with her newest post promoting Blessed shakes, wearing a super tight black onesie that showed off her favorite part of her physique: her derrière.

The Instagram model posed in a wicker oval chair, with the wall behind her painted a cadet blue. While the background enhanced the image, everyone was really looking at one thing: her toned body. Katya looked at the camera with a close-mouthed smile on her face. She wore a black ribbed onesie (and gave fans the link to purchase). She arched her back to flaunt the skintight onesie and how it accentuated her curves perfectly.

Though this part was slightly difficult to see due to the angle, the onesie is actually super low-cut and showed just the tiniest hint of cleavage from the side. She paired the outfit with black Nike socks, with their trademark swoosh in white.

Katya swept her hair to the side, which showed off her thick gold hoop earrings. Her makeup was minimal and she was mostly fresh-faced, save for the slight swoop of rose-colored blush across her cheeks, and the carnation pink matte lipstick she wore on her lips. She held a light pink coffee cup in the air.

Her 6.4 million followers loved the image, filling the comments with heart-eye and flame emoji. The picture received more than 94,000 likes and more than 700 comments at the time of this writing. Her fans had a lot to say about the sultry photo, and they flocked to the comment section in droves.

“This is how I imagine being greeted at the pearly gates,” one user said.

“You out here lookin too good,” commented another, followed by the crying emoji.

“Lovin those onsies,” wrote a fan.

“Just servin all the looks huhhhh,” another follower said.

To maintain her physique, Katya is a proud vegan, which works for her. She is concerned about animal welfare, and the lifestyle has reportedly effected her body, achieving clearer skin, more muscle mass, and staying lean, she revealed. The fitness star also has her own workout program, Workouts by Katya, that she frequently promotes on Instagram.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Katya’s Instagram is chock-full of booty-baring photos, and she loves to show off her toned physique on the app. Whether she’s showering in a bikini or flaunting some underboob, Katya is no stranger to sharing alluring snaps — and clearly, she loves to do so.