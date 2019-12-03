Fitness Model Ainsley Rodriguez Flaunts Washboard Abs In The Tiniest Yoga Shorts

Fitness model Ainsley Rodriguez has wowed followers yet again with a new selfie where she showed off her washboard abs.

The Miami-based beauty was eager to display her killer body as a way to advertise for her new line of nut butters as well as her personal training program. Ainsley added in her caption that the programs and butters were currently selling at a discount in honor of this week’s cyber sales.

Fans will no doubt be tempted to take the brunette beauty up on her offerings after seeing her latest picture. In the shot, Ainsley wore a tiny dove gray sports bra. It was a classic style, with a deep scooped neckline that gave viewers a generous view of her cleavage.

Ainsley coupled the look with a pair of tiny, white yoga shorts. They might be the shortest pair she was worn yet, and almost looked like a pair of boy-brief undies rather than exercise wear.

The skimpy ensemble allowed Ainsley to flaunt her incredible washboard abs and hourglass figure. The short hemline of the shorts also revealed her toned and tanned legs, and Ainsley even jutted out her leg slightly to further highlight her chiseled thigh.

Ainsley kept the rest of the look simple, with natural hair styled into a deep side part that cascaded over her shoulder. She wore little — if any — makeup, letting her natural beauty shine through. Her sole accessory was a silver bracelet. While her left hand held the DSLR camera which took her selfie, the right rested gently on the curve of her perky posterior.

In addition to the picture, the brunette beauty also added a short clip where she wore a bright pink sports bra with black high-waisted yoga pants. In the video, she sweetly joked about how she was “nuts” by offering 30 percent off her nut butter products on her website.

The upload earned over 27,000 likes and over 825 comments.

“Those shorts are absolutely amazing! Actually your body makes those shorts amazing,” joked an awe-struck user, adding the crying-laughing emoji face.

“That shape! Always so inspiring,” added a second, along with a red heart.

“Stunning bae,” wrote a third, with three heart-eye faces, three perfection hands, and two fire emoji.

“Goddess,” concluded a fourth, with two applauding hands and a hallelujah emoji.

