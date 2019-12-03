Brunette Bombshell Lyna Perez Leaves Little To The Imagination In Bejeweled String Bikini

The model looked stunning in her tiny two-piece.

On Monday, model Lyna Perez drove fans wild by sharing yet another sizzling snap on Instagram.

The photo shows the social media influencer posing on outdoor furniture, with palm trees and gorgeous green foliage in the background. Lyna sat with her shoulders back as she flirtatiously gazed into the camera, sticking out her tongue.

The 26-year-old flaunted her flawless figure in a black bejeweled string bikini that left little to the imagination and put her incredible curves on full display. In fact, the tiny top barely covered her chest, much to the delight of her audience. Fans were also able to catch a glimpse of the black ink scorpion tattoo just below her hip bone. Lyna kept the sultry look relatively simple and did not wear any accessories.

The brunette beauty styled her hair into a sleek middle part, giving her look additional glamour. She enhanced her gorgeous features by wearing minimal makeup that included subtle contour, smoked-out eyeliner, and voluminous lashes.

In the caption, the model instructed fans to write out her name. She explained that a few commenters will receive a full month’s subscription to her premium content service. Lyna also noted that the winners will be announced on her Instagram stories in the near future.

Unsurprisingly, Lyna’s followers flooded the comments section in order to fulfill her request. Many of her admirers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments.

“What a body,” wrote one follower, adding a string of heart-eye, fire, and red heart emoji to the comment.

“Very beautiful woman,” added a different devotee.

“So beautiful [and] perfect!! Flawless!!” said a different commenter.

“Your bikini fits just right. You look gorgeous,” chimed in another Instagram user.

Some followers simply left behind a trail of emoji to express their adoration for the model.

Lyna graciously replied to some of the comments, thanking her dedicated followers for their kind words.

The picture has been liked more than 126,000 times since it was uploaded.

As fans are aware, this is not the first time that Lyna has shown off her unbelievable body on social media. In fact, she often posts explicit content that pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines. Recently, she uploaded a topless photo taken at a beautiful beach. For the photo shoot, she wore crocheted bikini bottoms and a pair of stylish hoop earrings. That post appeared to be a fan favorite, as it racked up over 180,000 likes.