Kelly Clarkson Flaunts Cinched Waist In Red Dress & Black Leggings While Belting Out ‘Whatta Man’

Kelly Clarkson continued to slay her fashion game on her talk show this week when she wore a red dress with a cinched waist. She also wowed with yet another cover song as part of her fan-favorite Kellyoke segment.

Kelly posted a video of herself singing a cover of Salt ‘N’ Pepa’s 1994 hit “Whatta Man” on Instagram today — and her fans couldn’t get enough of it.

In the clip, Kelly rocked a red dress with a black square print on it. The piece fell just above the singer’s knees and showcased her slim waist with a black belt used to cinch her mid-section. The Voice coach added a pair of tight black leggings underneath to keep her warm. She accessorized the look with some dangling earrings, red nail polish, a ring on her finger and some calf-high red boots.

Kelly had her long, blond hair parted in the center and styled in soft waves that fell down her back and over her shoulders as she held the microphone in her hand and belted out the classic tune.

The singer opted for a full face of makeup, rocking defined eyebrows, long lashes and a smoky eye shadow look. She added pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering glow on her face and dark pink lips to complete the glam look.

Kelly’s studio audience got into the performance, dancing, clapping and even singing along with the talk show host as she paraded around the set with a big smile on her face.

Of course, Kelly’s fans had a lot to say about the performance and couldn’t help but gush over her rendition of the song.

“This is my favorite one so far!!! Such a freakin’ jam!” one of Kelly’s Instagram followers wrote in the comment section of the post.

“WOW!!!! Every time I hear you sing I get the chills!!! You have so much talent,” another adoring fan stated.

“Kelly literally covers these tracks better than the originals!!” a third comment read.

“This is so good!! Love this version and I love and know all the words to the original,” a fourth social media user gushed.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kelly’s red-dress look isn’t the first time that the singer has used a belt to showcase her hourglass curves.

Kelly Clarkson recently wowed her fans on The Voice when she appeared in a black and gold sequined dress with long sleeves and a plunging neckline. For that outfit, she also wore a black belt to cinch her waist.