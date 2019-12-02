Victoria’s Secret Angel Sara Sampaio Rocks Itty-Bitty Zebra-Print Bikini While Lounging On A Hammock

Sara Sampaio is showing off her incredible bikini body again on Instagram, much to the delight of her millions of fans.

On Sunday, the Victoria’s Secret Angel shared a new photo from her tropical vacation in Mexico that sent temperatures soaring on her page. The snap was taken at the Habitas Tulum Hotel, where the 28-year-old found a cozy hammock to lounge on while basking in the warmth of the golden sun.

Sara sat on the edge of the sling and rested her feet in the sand. She turned her head to the side to stare at something in the distance while wearing a soft smile across her face — a clear indication that she was enjoying her trip.

The Portuguese beauty looked smoking hot as she posed for the snap in an itty-bitty bikini that left very little to the imagination. The two-piece boasted a bold, zebra-print design that alone was sure to turn some heads, though her incredible physique had already seemed to captivate her 7.5 million Instagram followers.

Sara’s look included a tiny top with triangle-shaped cups that were barely enough to contain her assets. Plenty of cleavage was left well on display thanks to the number’s deep, wide neckline. Its black string shoulder straps wrapped in a halter style around her neck, while its band was tied tight around her rib cage to highlight her slender frame.

On her lower half, the lingerie model sported a pair of matching bikini bottoms that were so small, they were nearly out of sight in the steamy snap. The piece covered only what was necessary and was of a high-cut style that left Sara’s booty and long, sculpted legs exposed nearly in their entirety. It also featured a thin, curved waistband that was tied high up on the babe’s hips in dainty bows to accentuate her trim waist and flat midsection.

Sara kept her ensemble simple, adding a pair of delicate earrings and a single ring for just a hint of sparkle. She tied her brunette tresses up in a high top knot to keep them from falling in front of her face, which was completely free of makeup to allow her natural beauty to shine.

Fans were far from shy about showing some love for the stunner’s latest Instagram share. Within its first 24 hours of going live, the photo has earned more than 231,000 likes — and that number still continues to grow. Hundreds flocked to the comments section of the post to shower the babe in compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“So gorgeous and sexy,” one person wrote.

Another called her a “beautiful girl with a perfect body.”

“Simply the best girl in the world,” commented a third, who also called Sara his “dream girl.”

Sara has shared photos from her Mexican vacation almost daily to Instagram. Just last week, the model uploaded another snap that saw her flaunting her killer curves again, though this time she was in a cherry red bikini. The look also proved popular with her fans, earning over 278,000 likes.