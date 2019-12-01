DNC Chairman Tom Perez Attacks President Trump On World AIDS Day Over LGBTQ Record

'This president is no ally of people living with HIV, who are disproportionately LGBTQ and people of color,' Perez and other members of the DNC said in a statement.

Top Democrats, including Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez, issued a joint statement on Saturday in honor of World AIDS Day in which the DNC blasted the president’s record on myriad topics, including issues pertaining to the African American and LGBTQ+ communities.

In addition to Perez, DNC Disability Council Chairman Tony Coelho and DNC LGBTQ Caucus Chairman Earl Fowlkes signed on the weekend statement that criticized the president, according to a report from The Hill.

“This president is no ally of people living with HIV, who are disproportionately LGBTQ and people of color,” DNC Chairman Tom Perez, DNC Disability Council Chairman Tony Coelho, and DNC LGBTQ Caucus Chairman Earl Fowlkes said in joint statement Sunday.

Specifically, the joint statement from the DNC members focused on the president’s attempts to alter or undermine health services.

“His administration has proposed cutting global HIV-prevention programs and attacked health care services that people living with HIV rely on, including the Affordable Care Act, Medicaid, and Planned Parenthood,” they said.

The president acknowledged World AIDS day Saturday in a Twitter message that reiterated his previous promises to entirely eradicate the disease within the decade.

“On World AIDS Day, The First Lady and I express our support for those living with HIV/AIDS and mourn the lives lost,” the president tweeted just after 1:30 on Saturday. “We reaffirm our commitment to end the HIV/AIDS epidemic in America, community by community where we will eradicate AIDS in 10 years, program already started. American leadership has proven that together we can save lives.”

As The Hill also noted, the president wasn’t the only Trump family member to field criticism over his rhetoric. The president’s son, Donald Trump Jr., had last month tweeted an article from Queerty titled “What you stand to lose by not having sex with people with HIV,” and added that he could think of “one thing.” The attack was called “despicable,” and several groups, including the Human Rights Campaign, demanded that the president’s son issue an apology for his statement.

According to statistics from the U.S. government website HIV.gov, there are currently about 1.1 million people living in the United States with HIV, and about 15 percent don’t know that they are infected with the virus. Per HIV.gov, members of the LGBTQ+ community – particularly men who have sex with other men – bear the greatest risk of contracting the virus. If left untreated, it progresses over time to AIDS. About 26,000 gay or bisexual men account for about 26,000 reported cases of HIV every year. While newly diagnosed cases of HIV were on the decline for about five years, the number of new cases diagnosed each year has plateaued.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, in August the president declared to rally-goers in Ohio that he planned to eradicate HIV/AIDS and pediatric cancer. It was not the first time the 45th president had made such claims.