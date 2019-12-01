Karrueche Tran Twerks To ‘B*tch I’m A Cow’ Lyrics In Ab-Baring Animal-Print Ensemble

Karrueche Tran had her fans in hysterics over her performance to the viral song.

Karrueche Tran rocked a wild cow-print outfit and entertained her fans by dirty-dancing to a viral song. On Sunday, the model-turned-actress took to Instagram to share a hilarious dance video with her 9.2 million followers.

For her silly video shoot, Karrueche, 31, channeled her Claws character, nail salon employee Virginia. She rocked an ab-baring ensemble that included a tiny neon green bandeau top, a cropped open vest that featured a black-and-white dairy cow print, and a pair of matching shorts embellished with a silver chain. Karrueche sported Virginia’s waist-length platinum blond locks, which she pulled back away from her face by wearing a twisted yellow bandanna as a headband. She went full-on glam with her beauty look, sporting dramatically long lashes, shimmery bronze eye shadow, and a glossy dark pink lip.

Karrueche Tran performed a dance to a funny tune that matched her outfit: the viral 2018 Doja Cat song “Mooo! (B*tch, I’m a Cow).” Her moves included plenty of twerking, and she also seductively rolled her hips and shook them around to put on a show for her viewers. She bent over, got down low, and looked at the camera as she lip-synced along to the bovine-inspired song. Karrueche occasionally turned her backside toward her viewers as she was moving it to the music. Throughout her performance, she kept a completely straight face.

In the caption of her post, Karrueche revealed that she was missing her Claws character, who has her own separate Instagram page.

Karrueche Tran’s cow dance earned her over 105,000 likes in the span of an hour, and it had a few famous fans. “Dip It Low” singer Christina Milian responded to her video with four cow emoji, and “Hot Girl Summer” rapper Megan Thee Stallion also gave it her seal of approval.

“Okayyyy,” Megan wrote.

Laughing crying emoji were also popular reactions to Karrueche’s video, and her performance inspired plenty of cow jokes.

“Baddest cow in the field lmao,” wrote one fan.

“@chickfila called me and they want they outfit back. Haha! Happy Holidays,” another remarked.

“You are a Whole MOOOOOOOOOD,” a third admirer commented.

Some fans noted that the deadpan expression on Karrueche’s face made her dance even more hilarious, while others revealed that it made them miss her Claws character as much as she was.

This isn’t the first time Karrueche Tran’s fans have had a positive reaction to the gorgeous actress rocking cow print. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, her Instagram followers went wild over a photo of Karrueche wearing a cow-print two-piece bathing suit when she uploaded the image last month.