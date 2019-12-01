Cosplay Model Liz Katz Flaunts Cleavage While Drooling In Latest Instagram Snap

It appears that cosplay model Liz Katz reached the 1 million follower milestone on Instagram earlier this week. On Saturday, she likely had those fans drooling while doing the same in her most recent photo upload on the social media platform.

The photo showed Liz from the waist up and appeared to be taken in a more casual setting than usual, as the model didn’t seem to be rocking any of the costumes she often wears for her shoots. The 31-year-old cosplayer was posing in a living room with a white sofa in the background, wearing what looked to be a blue-gray sweater or mini dress. This get-up featured an off-the-shoulder design that exposed her bare decolletage, allowing her to show off her generous cleavage, as well as part of the large tattoo on her left shoulder. What set this photo apart, however, was the fact that Liz was sticking her tongue out as spit streamed from her mouth and made slight contact with her revealing outfit.

Liz’s caption didn’t say much, but it did suggest that she was trying to depict what happens when someone’s crush — or master, to use the literal meaning of the term she used — answers their question.

As of this writing, the post has gotten close to 75,000 likes from Liz’s devoted followers on Instagram. More than 800 followers, meanwhile, took to the comments section to show how much they appreciated the new snap. Not surprisingly, a lot of fans took notice of the slobbering pose and made food references while complimenting the cosplay model.

“When senpai asks to crunchy roll and pizza,” said one such social media user.

“When I make you breakfast in bed,” read a similar remark from another admirer.

“Waiting patiently for senpai to finish…” quipped a third fan, who chose not to mention any food in their comment. “this could be taken on so many levels.”

Loading...

Meanwhile, others simply focused on the cosplay model’s beauty in general, which wasn’t at all affected by the fact she was slobbering.

“Why is this woman so damn gorgeous?” said a fourth follower, trailing their comment with three heart-eye emoji.

This isn’t the first time that Liz has gotten a lot of attention from her Instagram followers for a similarly-themed photo. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the cosplayer let the saliva flow down in a September snap where she posed in a tight white tank top and drooled for the camera, referencing a popular brand of tortilla chips in her playful-as-usual caption.