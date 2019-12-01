Tammy Hembrow Flaunts Toned Body In White Bikini In Pool Pic With Her Kids

Tammy Hembrow showed off her amazing body and her kids in a new photo on Instagram. On Saturday evening, the mother of two shared a shot of herself rocking a skimpy bikini at the pool alongside her son and daughter.

The photo showed Tammy at the edge of a pool, sitting on a towel next to her toddlers, who waded in the water below. It appeared to be a beautifully sunny day as the model rocked a white bandeau bikini top, which closely hugged her busty chest and exposed a bit of cleavage at the top.

Her toned, tan abs were on full display between the bikini top and a pair of matching white bottoms. Tammy’s bottoms featured a thin rope design that sat high on her hips, emphasizing her shapely thighs and hourglass figure. A small tattoo was visible just below her hip.

Tammy accessorized the bikini with giant gold hoops and black, square sunglasses on her head. Her long, blond hair was pulled back into a tight bun behind her head. As for her makeup, Tammy maintained a natural look, including darkened eyebrows and lashes and a nude color on her full lips.

The Australian beauty leaned one arm back on the brown Louis Vuitton towel, revealing a butterfly tattoo on her forearm. While her kids smiled brightly at the camera, leaning against the poolside, Tammy gave the camera a smoldering gaze.

The post garnered more than 114,000 likes and just over 300 comments in under an hour, proving to be popular with her fans. Many of Tammy’s followers left compliments for her physique, as well as for her children.

Many fellow model friends shared praise for Tammy, including Dolly Castro, who called the YouTuber and her kids “cuties.”

“U make me wanna be a hot mom so bad,” Nikita Dragun added.

“Ugh y’all are THE cutest little fam,” one fan said with a pink heart. “Admire you so much Tammy.”

“You look stunning! And so happy! Beautiful babies,” another user wrote.

Tammy has been killing her Instagram game recently and her fans have loved ever second of it. Whether it be photos with her family, videos of her workouts, or selfies in bikinis, the fitness guru nails every look.

On Friday, she wowed her followers once more with an image of herself in a minuscule pink, shimmery bikini that just barely contained her cleavage. That post garnered more than 321,000 likes.