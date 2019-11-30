Sadie Robertson Is A Classic Bride In Mermaid Gown & Elbow-Length Gloves

Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson just shared a trio of new photos from her recent wedding to Christian Huff on her Instagram page and her fans are in love. The 22-year-old reality television star, author, designer, and motivational speaker looked radiant in her wedding attire and her followers were thrilled to get some new shots to embrace.

Sadie and Christian got married on November 25 and she previously shared one breathtaking photo from her wedding day on her Instagram page. Now, she is posting a few more shots that give Duck Dynasty fans additional glimpses of her beautiful style for the big day.

The first photo from Sadie’s new Instagram post shows her standing by herself in her wedding gown. Her caption noted that these were fairytale moments and her followers clearly agree with that sentiment.

The bride wore long satin gloves along with her sleeveless gown. According to People, the dress was from Kleinfeld Bridal and is by designer Rita Vinieris.

In this initial photo, fans can also see a glimpse of her Christian Louboutin shoes peeking out from under her gown. Sadie wore dangling earrings that were clearly visible thanks to her classic, low bun.

The first picture Sadie shared on Saturday showed her smiling and looking off to the side as she stood with her arms down by her hips. She was positioned to show off the sleek style of her gown as it beautifully showcased her curves in a modest, graceful way.

The second photo in Sadie’s new post showed her hugging Christian. She had her arms wrapped around his neck as he had one arm wrapped across her bare back and the other around her waist.

In the final photo, Sadie appears to have a ladybug on her gloved index finger. She is holding her hand up to show Christian, an expression of wonderment on her face.

The Duck Dynasty’s Instagram followers loved these new photos. Within just the first few hours, nearly 500,000 of Sadie’s 3.5 million followers had liked the post. More than 1,660 comments were added too, many of them by others from reality television.

“So beautiful. Congratulations to you both and your wonderful family!” noted Dancing with the Stars professional dancer Valentin Chmerkovskiy.

“Most beautiful bride EVER!! Love u!” exclaimed Angela Ribeiro, wife of fellow DWTS veteran Alfonso Ribeiro.

“beauty congrats babe!!!” wrote Olympic gymnastics champion and former DWTS contestant Simone Biles.

“Sadie!!! Oh my goodness you look so beautiful! Congratulations!!” praised Caelynn Miller-Keyes of The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise.

Sadie noted that she had a lot of additional photos and updates to share in the days ahead. However, she admitted that she is currently on her honeymoon with Christian and the rest would have to wait a bit longer. Duck Dynasty fans knew she would make a gorgeous bride, and these new photos prove that everybody was right about that.