Jordyn Woods Looks Gorgeous In A Pair Of Tight Sweatpants & Shirt With Puffy Sleeves

Jordyn Woods rocked an interesting, yet sexy look as she donned a pair of sweatpants in her latest Instagram photo, which she posted to her account on Friday.

In the snapshot, Jordyn stunned as she wore a pair of black sweatpants with a faux leather look to them. The bottoms showed off the model’s curvy booty and her legs as she posed with her hand on her hip.

Kylie Jenner’s former best friend also wore a black shirt with white, puffy ruffled sleeves to add to the unique ensemble. The shirt was tight around Jordyn’s chest and put her tiny waist on full display.

The model wore her chin-length dark hair parted to the side and styled in sleek, straight strands that grazed her shoulders in the selfie as she gave a sultry stare into the camera.

Jordyn accessorized the look with a pearl clip in her hair, some small hoop earrings, and a tiny handbag with a black leather strap and gold detailing.

The former reality star also donned a full face of makeup in the photograph, which consisted of defined eyebrows, long lashes, and a pink eye shadow. She added a shimmering glow on her face, pink blush to bring out her cheekbones, and a light pink gloss on her lips to complete the glam look.

Of course, Jordyn’s nearly 11 million followers couldn’t get enough of the snap and make quick work of showing their support. The post racked up over 243,000 likes and more than 1,300 comments in less than 24 hours after it went live on the network.

“You are my fashion inspiration,” one of Jordyn’s Instagram followers said in the comments section of the post.

“Why you gotta look so good,” another adoring fan gushed.

“I love those eyes of yours. You look great sweety,” a third social media user wrote.

“Looking absolutely gorgeous. Always looking so stylish gurl. You would be the one to do style fashion n beauty cos your always killing it,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jordyn doesn’t mind showing off her curves or her fashion sense online for her fans. Earlier this month, the model rocked a skintight brown dress that left little to the imagination.

The ensemble, which she revealed was made by the brand SHEIN, hugged every inch of Jordyn’s body and got the pulses of her fans racing.

Jordyn Woods’ fans also went wild for that snap, clicking the like button over 698,000 times and leaving more than 5,600 comments to date.