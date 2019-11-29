Cuban Model Claudia Sampedro Sizzles In An Animal-Print Bikini On Instagram

Cuban bombshell Claudia Sampedro, who is popular on Instagram for her amazing body and beautiful looks, took to her account on Friday, November 29, and left her 1.1 million followers mesmerized with a hot bikini snapshot.

In the picture, the stunning model could be seen rocking a tiny animal-print bikini which allowed her to show off plenty of skin. The skimpy top didn’t just allow Claudia to flaunt her enviable cleavage, as she also flashed ample sideboob to further titillate her fans. That apart, the racy ensemble also provided onlookers with a generous view of the model’s well-toned stomach and thighs.

The 30-year-old hottie wore her highlighted tresses down while she opted for a fancy straw hat and a pair of black sunglasses to make a style statement.

Since the model turned her face away from the camera, it isn’t sure whether she wore any makeup or not. Nonetheless, fans found the picture beautiful, as indicated in the comments section.

While posing for the snap, the stunner sat on a lounger to soak up the sun. She, however, did not use a geotag with her post and did not disclose the exact location in the caption either.

Claudia also held a shaker bottle of detox tea in her hands from the brand Teami which, according to the caption, sponsored her post.

In the caption, Claudia wrote that she in love with the 30-day detox program offered by Teami, adding that she has been using it for years.

“This program is my lifesaver for helping my body so I can feel my best,” the model claimed in her post.

Finally, she suggested to her fans that they should try the tea, also offering them a discount code.

To her admirers’ delight, Claudia added not one, not two, but four pictures with the post. The second and third pictures were almost identical, as the social media star offered a generous view of her long, sexy legs. She was also featured holding her cute puppy.

Within 30 minutes of going live, the picture amassed more than 6,000 likes and several comments, where followers showered the beautiful model with compliments.

“You make me wanna go to the gym,” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“Woman! You are not from this planet,” another one chimed in.

“That [bikini] is fierce af. [You] and your little pup are beyond adorable. Body goals!!” a third fan wrote.

The remaining fans used words and phrases like “perfection,” so pretty,” and “hot,” to praise Claudia’s beauty.