Former Teacher Of The Year, Randi Chaverria, Allegedly Engaged In Sexual Activity With A Student

Randi Chaverria turned herself into police after being accused of performing oral sex on a student in her classroom.

Randi Chaverria is a former high school teacher at Round Rock High School in Texas. She was praised for her teaching skills and was even once awarded the title of “Secondary Teacher of the Year” for the school district. However, Chaverria has now been accused of grievous misconduct after being accused of performing oral sex on a student in her own classroom, according to The New York Post.

Chaverria, who is 36-years-old, taught consumer science at Round Rock. She was arrested on Tuesday after a student from her class went to the police and revealed shocking allegations against her. He claimed that Chaverria had performed oral sex on him twice during the month of October. Law enforcement studied text messages exchanged between the boy and Chaverria that appear to prove his claims that they were engaging in an inappropriate and illegal relationship, according to investigators.

The parents at Round Rock High School were informed about the case via email earlier this month. They were told that Chaverria had resigned from her position.

The school’s principal, Matt Groff, claims he had no reason to suspect that Chaverria would pose a danger to students. After all, she was commended for her teaching and passed a background check before being hired. She also had promising prior employment checks.

During Chaverria’s acceptance speech earlier this year after being named ‘Secondary Teacher of the Year,’ she discussed her desire to ensure that her students grow up to become productive members of society who are determined t0 help impact the world in a positive way.

“The most important role of a teacher is to help shape future generations to become successful members of our community. More than any curriculum I teach my students, I hope that they will walk away from my classroom thinking of ways that they can make a difference in their community and impact the lives of others for the better.”

Chaverria has been a teacher for the past six years. She also participated in Round Rock High School’s Adopt-A-Child community service project.

Principal Groff assured parents that safety remains the school’s number one priority.

“Safety is the top priority of Round Rick High School and Round Rock ISD. Ensuring a safe and secure learning environment requires partnership between students, parents, campus and district staff, as well as law enforcement.”

Chaverria’s case is not the only story of its kind. As The Inquisitr previously reported, in 2018, a Florida teacher named Stephanie Peterson was found to have engaged in a sexual relationship with an eighth-grade student.